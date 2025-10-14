Transfer rumors, news: Neymar eyeing shock return to Europe

Open Extended Reactions

Neymar could be set for a return to Europe in Serie A, while Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid are among the clubs eyeing Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Nathaniel Brown. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- De Jong signs new Barcelona contract until 2029

- Sources: Barça, Madrid tracking Mexican teen Mora

- Klopp defends Wirtz: 'Once-in-a-century talent'

Neymar became the world's most expensive player when he moved from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. Could he now return to Europe on a free transfer? Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Santos forward Neymar is open to a move to Serie A amid links to Inter Milan and Napoli, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 33-year-old is set to become a free agent at the end of the year, and could return to Europe where he spent a decade at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. Amid hopes of impressing Brazil senior national team manager Carlo Ancelotti and gaining a recall to the national team ahead of next year's FIFA World Cup, it is reported that Neymar would be keen to a move to either of the two clubs in Italy. Neymar, who has also recently been linked with MLS club Inter Miami, was previously offered to the Nerazzurri in the summer.

- Multiple clubs in Europe are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Nathaniel Brown, Bild reports. Real Madrid, Arsenal, and Manchester City are all keen on the 22-year-old following a number of impressive performances this season, while he has also been linked with AC Milan. According to Florian Plettenberg, the Bundesliga club are aware of interest in Brown's signature, and they are expected to demand an offer worth at least €60 million before agreeing to part ways with him.

- AS Roma are in the race for Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee, reports The Sun. The Serie A club are said to be lining up a move in January for the 24-year-old, who they see as a potential loan option to reinforce their forward line. Zirkzee, who is yet to start a match for the Red Devils this season, has been linked with several clubs in Italy, where he spent two seasons at Bologna before moving to Old Trafford. Sources told ESPN last week that United are set to hold talks with the Netherlands international ahead of the January transfer window.

- Liverpool are ready to make a U-turn regarding their stance on winger Federico Chiesa, according to Football Insider. Chiesa, 27, was previously linked with a potential exit from Anfield during the summer amid interest from Serie A, but the latest indicates that the Reds now see him as an important part of manager Arne Slot's side, and they have no interest in listening to offers for him during the January transfer window. He has been one of the standouts for his side this season, having directly contributed to four goals in 153 minutes across six appearances.

- A move for Fenerbahce and Slovakia international defender Milan Skriniar is being weighed up by Juventus, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The 30-year-old is reportedly one of the top names on the Bianconeri's shortlist as they look to sign cover for starter Gleison Bremer, who is expected to be out for a considerable amount of time after suffering a torn meniscus in the Serie A match with Atalanta. It is said that they could also consider a deal for Bayern Munich's Kim Min-Jae, 28, but his non-EU status would be a potential obstacle.

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester United remain keen on Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham, but they could face competition from Crystal Palace. (Bild)

- Tottenham Hotspur could make a move to sign on-loan Bayern Munich midfielder João Palhinha permanently by activating the permanent clause in the deal. It is worth between €25m and €30m. (Florian Plettenberg)

- It is unlikely that Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney will return to the Premier League in January despite being linked with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. (TEAMtalk)

- Paris Saint-Germain are weighing up an approach for Roma midfielder Manu Koné. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Juventus are prioritising signing winger Kenan Yildiz to a new contract amid interest in his signature from across Europe. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Manchester United are expected to part ways with defender Tyrell Malacia in January. (Nicolò Schira)

- Napoli are preparing to sign midfielder André-Frank Zambo Anguissa to a new contract that will secure his future until the summer of 2029. (Nicolò Schira)

- Atlético Madrid right-back Nahuel Molina is on the radar of Juventus. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, and Brighton & Hove Albion are among the teams interested in FC Porto midfielder Victor Froholdt. (CaughtOffside)

- Multiple Championship clubs are interested in free agent striker Emmanuel Dennis, who left Nottingham Forest by mutual consent in August. (Daily Mail)