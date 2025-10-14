Alessia Russo reflects on Arsenal's 2-1 loss against OL Lyonnes in the Women's Champions League. (0:51)

Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman has called up uncapped trio Katie Reid, Lucia Kendall and Taylor Hinds ahead of England's matches with Brazil and Australia.

The 25-player squad includes 20 of the 23 who featured for the Lionesses in their victorious Euro 2025 campaign.

Lauren Hemp, Lauren James and Leah Williamson all miss out through injury. The squad announcement follows Millie Bright's retirement from international football on Monday.

Reid has impressed for Arsenal this term, while Lucia Kendall gets her call up as a reward for her Aston Villa form.

The call up of Hinds is intriguing as the Arsenal defender has already represented Jamaica, but her dual-eligibility has seen her switch to England and accept Wiegman's invitation.

Katie Reid is one of three uncapped players called into the England squad for the October internationals. Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

Laura Blindkilde Brown and Missy Bo Kearns are both included having been named on the standby list for Euro 2025 after missing out on a spot in the squad.

Lucy Bronze is also named after making her comeback from injury in Chelsea's win over Tottenham on Sunday.

"It's great to be back and we're really looking forward to playing in front of our fantastic home support again after such an incredible summer in Switzerland," Wiegman said.

"We felt the energy from the stands throughout the tournament and we're grateful to have our fans with us again in October and November.

"In Brazil and Australia we'll be facing two top opponents who will each test us in different ways, which is exactly the kind of challenge we need as we prepare for World Cup qualification starting early next year.

"It's lovely to celebrate success but this is also the start of a new cycle with new opportunities and objectives. I cannot wait to get everyone together and started next week."

England face Brazil at the City of Manchester Stadium on Oct. 25, and then face Australia at Derby County's Pride Park on Oct. 28.

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Hannah Hampton (Chelsea), Khiara Keating (Manchester City), Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride)

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Chelsea), Jess Carter (Gotham FC), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Taylor Hinds (Arsenal), Katie Reid (Arsenal), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Laura Blide Kilde Brown (Manchester City), Missy Bo Kearns (Aston Villa), Lucia Kendall (Aston Villa), Grace Clinton (Manchester City), Jess Park (Manchester United), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Chelsea)

Forwards: Michelle Agyemang (Brighton), Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Arsenal), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

Information from PA contributed to this report.