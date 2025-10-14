Open Extended Reactions

England manager Sarina Wiegman has said she wanted to call up Millie Bright for upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Australia, only for the defender to announce her international retirement.

Bright is regarded as one of the finest centre-backs in world football and made her 300th appearance for Chelsea at the weekend. But her name was absent when the Lionesses named their first post-Euros squad, given she had announced her international retirement less than 24 hours before Wiegman's squad announcement on Tuesday.

When asked at a news conference if she wanted to pick Bright, Wiegman said: "Yes, of course I wanted that. She's still a very good player so I want her in the squad but I totally respect and understand the decision.

"She had been thinking about it very thoroughly. When a player makes a decision like this and has such an incredible career internationally, then it's not appropriate to have that conversation [trying to change her mind].

"Off the back of the Euros we had a conversation. She told me she would retire from international football. She has been huge for us, for me, for the team -- on and off the pitch.

"Even before I came in, she was a great personality and leader. I'm just really grateful to have been a little part of her journey. She's had a massive influence."

Mille Bright retired from England duty on Monday, less than 24 hours before Sarina Wiegman named her first post-Euros squad. Harriet Lander - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Wiegman has instead handed maiden call-ups to Katie Reid, Taylor Hinds and Lucia Kendall in her 25-player squad for England's first games since winning Euro 2025.

The Lionesses are preparing to face Brazil at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Oct. 25 before taking on Australia at Derby's Pride Park three days later.

The clash with Brazil will be the first meeting between the sides since the Finalissima in April 2023, when Ella Toone scored in a 1-1 draw at Wembley before Wiegman's side were again successful in a shootout.

Twenty of the European Championship-winning group keep their places, with Lauren Hemp, Lauren James and Leah Williamson absent through injury.

Arsenal defensive pair Reid and Hinds, and Aston Villa midfielder Kendall get their first taste of a Lionesses camp, while midfielders Laura Blindkilde Brown and Missy Bo Kearns return after missing out on the Euros squad.

"It's great to be back and we're really looking forward to playing in front of our fantastic home support again after such an incredible summer in Switzerland," Wiegman said.

"We felt the energy from the stands throughout the tournament and we're grateful to have our fans with us again in October and November.

"In Brazil and Australia we'll be facing two top opponents who will each test us in different ways, which is exactly the kind of challenge we need as we prepare for World Cup qualification starting early next year.

"It's lovely to celebrate success, but this is also the start of a new cycle with new opportunities and objectives. I cannot wait to get everyone together and started next week."

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Hannah Hampton (Chelsea), Khiara Keating (Manchester City), Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride)

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Chelsea), Jess Carter (Gotham FC), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Taylor Hinds (Arsenal), Katie Reid (Arsenal), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Laura Blide Kilde Brown (Manchester City), Missy Bo Kearns (Aston Villa), Lucia Kendall (Aston Villa), Grace Clinton (Manchester City), Jess Park (Manchester United), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Chelsea)

Forwards: Michelle Agyemang (Brighton), Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Arsenal), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

