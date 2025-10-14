Dawson: Man United should give Amorim until the end of the season (1:32)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United have not ruled out keeping Casemiro beyond the end of the season, but the midfielder would likely have to accept a pay cut if he wants to stay, sources have told ESPN.

The Brazil midfielder is under contract until June 2026 and as things stand will leave Old Trafford as a free agent in the summer.

United are keen to keep reducing their wage bill following the departures of high earners David De Gea, Raphaël Varane and Marcus Rashford.

Casemiro is one of the best-paid players at Old Trafford thanks to the lucrative deal he signed when he arrived from Real Madrid in 2022.

If he wants to stay at United, sources have told ESPN that he would have to agree to a sizable cut in salary.

Casemiro has made six Premier League appearances for Man United this season. Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images

The club have an option to extend his contract by an additional 12 months until June 2027. However, triggering the clause would mean having to continue to pay the 33-year-old at his current level.

Casemiro has become a key player for Ruben Amorim.

United are planning a revamp of their midfield next summer with at least one major signing expected.

But with doubts over Kobbie Mainoo's future and Manuel Ugarte struggling to get into the team, Amorim could make a case for Casemiro to stay.

Sources have told ESPN that he's settled in Manchester with his family. There's interest from clubs in Brazil and the Saudi Pro League and he can start talking to clubs outside England from January.

- Premier League big issues: Will Amorim, Ange last?

- AI agent? Ex-Utd prospect used ChatGPT for move

- Sources: Utd set for Mainoo, Zirkzee transfer talks

United also have decisions to make with Harry Maguire and Tyrell Malacia.

Both are in the final year of their contracts, although United hold an option to extend Malacia's deal by an extra year.

The Dutchman is yet to feature this season since being brought back into the first-team squad after being told to train alone over the summer.

Maguire had a one-year extension triggered earlier this year. If no fresh agreement is reached, the England defender can negotiate with clubs outside England from January.