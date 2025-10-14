Women's Champions League: How to watch Roma vs Barcelona on Disney+

Open Extended Reactions

It is a tall task to take on Barcelona in the Women's Champions League, but AS Roma will be hoping things are different this year when they welcome Pere Romeu's side to the Italian capital.

There is little evidence to suggest a shock result: Barça made light work of Bayern Munich in their league phase opener last week, emerging with a strolling 7-1 victory, while Roma lost 6-2 to Real Madrid.

However, Barça will have to make do without goal-threat Ewa Pajor, who avoided an ACL tear against Atlético Madrid on Sunday but still faces up to six weeks out.

Can Roma cause an upset?

Here is everything you need to know ahead Wednesday's clash.

How to watch:

All 75 matches from the competition will be broadcast live on Disney+ in the UK and Europe, while CBS will broadcast games in the United States. You can also follow ESPN updates in our dedicated live blog.

The highlights from the Women's Champions League can be found on ESPN's digital platforms in the UK and Europe.

Key Details:

play 0:45 Putellas or Pusztai: which goal was better? Alexia Putellas and Sára Pusztai both scored stunning goals on the opening day of the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET)

Venue: Stadio Tre Fontane, Rome

Referee: Tess Olofsson (Sweden)

VAR: Katrin Rafalski (Germany)

Stats:

Barcelona have six straight wins in UWCL league/group phase. Only OL Lyonnes (seven) has a longer such active win streak.

Barça forward Clàudia Pina has scored in seven of her last nine Women's Champions League appearances. She has 12 goals in that span

The Spanish giants must do without injured forward Ewa Pajor, who has scored 18 goals in her Women's Champions League career (including two this season). That's tied with Kadidiatou Diani for the most goals in the tournament since 2022-23 (excluding qualifying rounds).

Roma have lost both previous games vs Barcelona -- 1-0 in Rome and 5-1 at the Camp Nou in the 2022-23 quarterfinals on their way to winning the title.

Latest news and analysis:

