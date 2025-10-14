Women's Champions League: How to watch Chelsea vs Paris FC on Disney+

Chelsea draw 1-1 against FC Twente in their opening game of the Women's Champions League. (2:06)

It has been a stuttering start to the Women's Champions League for Chelsea, who could only manage a 1-1 away draw to FC Twente in their league phase opener last week.

Sonia Bompastor will be hoping to correct that record in their home opener when they take on Paris FC at Stamford Bridge.

Here is everything you need to know ahead Wednesday's clash.

How to watch:

All 75 matches from the competition will be broadcast live on Disney+ in the UK and Europe, while CBS will broadcast games in the United States. You can also follow ESPN updates in our dedicated live blog.

The highlights from the Women's Champions League can be found on ESPN's digital platforms in the UK and Europe.

