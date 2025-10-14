Women's Champions League: How to watch Chelsea vs Paris FC on Disney+

It has been a stuttering start to the Women's Champions League for Chelsea, who could only manage a 1-1 away draw to FC Twente in their league phase opener last week.
Sonia Bompastor will be hoping to correct that record in their home opener when they take on Paris FC at Stamford Bridge.
Here is everything you need to know ahead Wednesday's clash.
How to watch:
All 75 matches from the competition will be broadcast live on Disney+ in the UK and Europe, while CBS will broadcast games in the United States. You can also follow ESPN updates in our dedicated live blog.
The highlights from the Women's Champions League can be found on ESPN's digital platforms in the UK and Europe.
Key Details:
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET)
Venue: Stamford Bridge, London
Referee: Michalina Diakow (Poland)
VAR: Pawel Pskit (Poland)
Stats:
With a draw at home to OH Leuven last week, Paris FC have lost only one of their last five group stage/league phase matches.
Chelsea score almost every time they take the field in the Women's Champions League, finding the net in 22 of their previous 25 group stage/league phase games.
Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 12 home games in the group stage/league phase.
Sam Kerr is the top scorer in group stage/league phase history with 14 goals in 17 appearances, one ahead of Aitana Bonmatí, Kadidiatou Diani and Ewa Pajor.
