The October international break has come to an end, with clubs back in action in the Premier League this weekend.

It has been a genuinely important international break-- and the last October international window as we know it -- with teams across the globe battling to secure their place at the World Cup next summer.

With that, there have been a host of Premier League stars in action representing their countries on almost every continent.

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka scored England's third and final goal in a friendly win over Wales, which saw him become the highest scoring Arsenal player for England with 13 goals. He then assisted Harry Kane for Thomas Tuchel's side in the 5-0 drubbing of Latvia that saw them qualify for the World Cup -- a game that Eberechi Eze also scored in.

Ethan Nwaneri also reminded Mikel Arteta of his qualities, registering two assists in England under-21s' 4-0 win over Moldova, while Leandro Trossard scored Belgium's fourth goal in their 4-2 win in Cardiff.

Jurriën Timber continued his excellent form with two assured performances at centre-back in Netherlands' two 4-0 wins against Malta and Finland. Gabriel Martinelli scored Brazil's second goal in a 3-2 defeat to Japan.

Spain continued their perfect campaign with a 4-0 win over Bulgaria, with Mikel Merino scoring the first two goals to take his tally in qualifying to six goals in four games, behind only Memphis Depay (7) and Erling Haaland (12), in European qualifying.

Bukayo Saka scored his 13th England goal in the 3-0 win against Wales. Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

Aston Villa

All three Villa players called up by Tuchel had a hand in England's goals against Wales.

Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins were both on the scoresheet, while Ezri Konsa, who played the full 90 minutes at right-back, assisted Saka for the third goal.

Villa captain John McGinn played every minute of Scotland's two victories over Greece and Belarus -- handing Steve Clarke's side a strong chance of making their first World Cup since 1998.

Bournemouth

Ryan Christie was also on Scotland duty and scored the crucial equaliser against Greece before being booked, which saw him suspended for Belarus.

Marcos Senesi was rewarded for his early season form and earned his second cap for Argentina in the 1-0 win over Venezuela.

Justin Kluivert was involved in both Netherlands wins, while Antoine Semenyo started in Ghana's 5-0 win against Central African Republic and 1-0 win over Comoros, as Ghana qualified for the World Cup.

Brentford

Mikkel Damsgaard starred for Denmark in the 6-0 win over Belarus, before scoring the third goal in the 3-1 win over Greece.

Aaron Hickey featured for Scotland against Greece but worryingly for Brentford fans went off injured in the second half with a knee injury, which ruled him out of the Belarus clash.

Caoimhín Kelleher saved a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty but Ireland suffered late heartbreak against Portugal, losing 1-0, while Kristoffer Ajer played a full 90 minutes in Norway's 5-0 thrashing of Israel.

Ethan Pinnock started in the heart of defence in Jamaica's disastrous 2-0 defeat to Curacao.

Brighton

Bart Verbruggen played in both Netherlands wins and kept two clean sheets, with club colleague Jan Paul van Hecke coming on as a replacement against Finland.

Maxim De Cuyper started in both of Belgium's matches, keeping a clean sheet against North Macedonia, Yasin Ayari started in both of Sweden's defeats to Switzerland and Kosovo.

Carlos Baleba also started in both of Cameroon's matches against Mauritius and Angola, while Yankuba Minteh's goal and assist was not enough to stop Gambia losing to Gabon.

Burnley

Martin Dúbravka kept a clean sheet for Slovakia in their 2-0 win against Luxembourg, but was unable to keep two shut outs as Northern Ireland beat them 2-0.

Josh Cullen put in a spirited display in midfield for Ireland against Portugal, but was booked, which ruled him out of the vital match with Armenia.

Chelsea

Estevao scored two goals as Brazil beat South Korea 5-0. Ricardo Nogueira/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

Estêvão's week got better, backing up scoring the winner against Liverpool with a brace for Brazil in their 5-0 win over South Korea but he could not prevent a 3-2 loss to Japan when coming off the bench.

Jamie Gittens and Tyrique George scored a goal each in England U21s two matches against Moldova and Andorra, as Marc Cucurella played the full 90 minutes in Spain's 2-0 win over Georgia in Elche.

Malo Gusto secured a clean sheet at right back in France's 3-0 win against Azerbaijan, while Enzo Fernández played 78 minutes for Argentina against Venezuela and Pedro Neto also started in Portugal's win over Ireland.

Crystal Palace

Jean-Phillipe Mateta made his debut for France against Azerbaijan before scoring his first international goal in the 2-2 draw with Iceland.

Yeremy Pino scored his first goal in nearly a year for Spain against Georgia, while Marc Guéhi grabbed two assists in England's win over Wales.

Jefferson Lerma was on the scoresheet for Colombia in their 4-0 thrashing of Mexico, while Ismaïla Sarr continued his excellent form when scoring twice for Senegal as they comfortably beat South Sudan 5-0.

Everton

Jordan Pickford broke Gordon Banks' longstanding record with his eighth consecutive clean sheet for England during the win against Wales. He has not conceded a goal while playing for England in more than a year.

Vitaliy Mykolenko started Ukraine's win over Iceland and scored an own goal against Azerbaijan.

Seamus Coleman and Jake O'Brien both suffered late heartbreak as Ireland fell to Portugal, while Iliman Ndiaye earned an assist against South Sudan, in a game which also featured Idrissa Gueye.

Fulham

Starlet Josh King made his debut for England U21s against Moldova, aged just 18, continuing his meteoric rise.

Joachim Andersen kept a clean sheet against Belarus and scored against Greece, while centre-back partner Calvin Bassey and winger Alex Iwobi both played in Nigeria's 2-1 win over Lesotho.

Leeds

A trio of Leeds players started in both of Wales's defeats against England and Belgium.

Joe Rodon opened the scoring for Wales against Belgium, while Ethan Ampadu and goalkeeper Karl Darlow also played both matches.

Ao Tanaka played in both of Japan's matches, a draw against Paraguay and the win against Brazil, while Gabriel Gudmundsson started in both of Sweden's defeats.

Liverpool

Cody Gakpo scored three goals and got an assist in a very productive international break for the Netherlands. ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images

Cody Gakpo scored three and assisted one of Netherlands' eight goals to continue his strong start to the season, as Virgil van Dijk kept two clean sheets and scored himself.

Andrew Robertson captained Scotland to the brink of a first World Cup in 27 years, while Mohamed Salah scored two for Egypt in their 3-0 win over Djibouti.

Dominik Szoboszlai was in fine form in Hungary's 2-2 draw with Portugal, with an early assist and late goal to keep World Cup qualification hopes alive and Alexis Mac Allister scored two goals for Argentina in their 6-0 win over Puerto Rico.

It was not all good positive for Liverpool though, as Ibrahima Konaté limped off in France's win over Azerbaijan with a quad injury, and Ryan Gravenberch was withdrawn at half-time for the Netherlands against Finland with "discomfort" in his hamstring.

Manchester City

Erling Haaland scored yet another hat trick for Norway in the win over Israel to take his season total to 21 goals in 12 matches for club and country.

Tijjani Reijnders was also on the scoresheet for the Netherlands against Malta, while Jérémy Doku impressed with an assist against Wales.

John Stones played his first game in qualifying for England and assisted Anthony Gordon for the opener in Latvia.

Gianluigi Donnarumma had a game to forget against Estonia, with an error that led to Estonia's solitary goal in Italy's 3-1 win in Tallinn but did keep a clean sheet in the 3-0 win over Israel.

Manchester United

Patrick Dorgu scored his second Denmark goal in the 6-0 win over Belarus and came on as a replacement against Greece.

Bryan Mbeumo scored for Cameroon against Mauritius but Benjamin Sesko was unable to get on the scoresheet as Slovenia drew both of their matches, against Kosovo and Switzerland, 0-0.

Matheus Cunha started up front and got an assist against South Korea, while Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes both started against Ireland.

Newcastle United

Nick Woltemade scored his first goal for Germany in the 1-0 win over Northern Ireland, as his sensational start to the Premier League translated to international football.

Bruno Guimarães assisted in both of Brazil's two matches, while Sandro Tonali put in a typically classy performance in Italy's win over Estonia.

Gordon played a full 90 minutes for England against Wales but had to wait until the match in Riga to score his second international goal when he opened the scoring.

Nick Woltemade scored his first Germany goal in the 1-0 win over Northern Ireland. Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Nottingham Forest

Elliot Anderson put forward his case to be in England's starting XI for the World Cup when starting against Wales, while Morgan Gibbs-White came on as a substitute.

Chris Wood only came on as a replacement against Poland and could not prevent New Zealand losing 1-0, while Dan Ndoye started both of Switzerland's matches at left wing.

Sunderland

Granit Xhaka scored for Switzerland in the 2-0 win over Sweden to put his country in pole position to qualify for next summer.

Simon Adingra netted his first goal for Ivory Coast in nearly a year against Seychelles, as Bertrand Traoré got the assist for Burkina Faso's crucial goal against Sierra Leone.

Trai Hume scored for Northern Ireland in their 2-0 win against Slovakia.

Tottenham

Mathys Tel scored a brace for France U21 -- one of which came when he combined with club teammate Wilson Odobert.

Meanwhile, Thomas Frank's defensive options were in fine form with clean sheets for Cristian Romero for Argentina, Micky van de Ven for Netherlands, Kevin Danso for Austria and Pedro Porro for Spain.

Spurs' attacking options also excelled, with Mohammed Kudus scoring the goal which saw Ghana qualify for the World Cup against Comoros and Xavi Simons assisting against Finland.

West Ham

Lucas Paqueta's assist for Martinelli could not prevent Brazil slipping to defeat against Japan in what was largely a disappointing international break for West Ham players.

There was some optimism on the final night for Nuno Espríto Santo's squad, with Jarrod Bowen assisting in Latvia.

Tomás Soucek apologised to fans on X after Czechia lost to Faroe Islands, while Konstantinos Mavropanos started both matches for Greece, conceding six goals in two defeats.

Wolves

Emmanuel Agbadou was on the scoresheet as Wolves beat Seychelles 7-0, lashing home from close range before assisting for Ivory Coast's third goal.

David Moller Wølfe started and kept a clean sheet as Norway beat Israel, while Jørgen Strand Larsen came on as a replacement.