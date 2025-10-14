Raphinha speaks about a transfer offer from Saudi Arabia before Hansi Flick took over Barcelona in 2024. (0:48)

Raphinha has told ESPN he considered leaving Barcelona for life changing money in Saudi Arabia before Hansi Flick took over in 2024.

The Brazil international, who signed a new contract until 2028 this summer, felt a lot of people wanted him to leave after his first two seasons at the club, but was convinced to stay by Flick, who had replaced Xavi Hernández.

The German coach made Raphinha a key part of his side, utilising him on the left of the attack, and the former Leeds United forward responded with 34 goals and 26 assists in 57 games as Barça won LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Supercopa.

"I've been playing football since I was 15, I've been through good times and bad times everywhere, so there came a point when I thought it was time to take care of myself and my family," Raphinha told ESPN.

Raphinha has said he received an offer to leave Barcelona from Saudi Arabia Alex Caparros/Getty Images

"The offer we had from Saudi Arabia really tempted me. It would have solved not just my personal life, but also the lives of my parents, my son... a lot of people.

"Obviously, we thought about leaving [Barcelona]. I thought it might be time to leave, but then we talked to [Flick], first on the phone and then at the beginning of the preseason, and he managed to convince me to stay. I'm glad he did."

Raphinha spoke at the time about the lack of respect he felt was shown to him that summer, with reports of Barça's interest in Athletic Club winger Nico Williams particularly irking him.

He said he was especially hurt when a photograph of a fan wearing a Williams shirt with his No. 11 on the back went viral and he still has the feeling now that many would have liked to see him make an exit.

Raphinha finished fifth at this year's Ballon d'Or awards ESPN

"A lot of people [wanted me out]," he said. "It's impossible to name them all. Suddenly, I wasn't doing what they thought I should be doing, what they thought I had to do.

"But I always had a clear conscience about what I was able to deliver. I was extremely dedicated. Maybe they wanted 30 goals per season, which isn't really my style. I'm not a striker, I'm a player who helps a lot with commitment, with a lot of dedication, a lot of hard work, that's Raphinha. I'll always give my best.

"So because I wasn't the player they expected, many wanted me out, they thought I had no future at the club.

"I know who I am, everything I've done, everything I've been through to get here. It's not the opinion of those who don't know me, who don't know half of what I've been through, that's going to mess with my head."

His tally of 34 goals in all competitions last year was significantly more than the 20 he managed in his first two seasons at the club combined.

So far this term, he has managed three goals in seven outings, but he's missed Barça's last three games with a thigh injury.

Sources have told ESPN he is unlikely to be fit for Saturday's visit from Girona, but should be fit for the Clásico against Real Madrid on Oct. 26.

Raphinha's presence in that fixture will provide a much needed boost for Barça, who have lost Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo to injuries this week.