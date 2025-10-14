Open Extended Reactions

Lionel Messi has announced the first edition of the Messi Cup, an international youth soccer tournament to be held in South Florida that will include Inter Miami and Barcelona.

Messi, with his production company 525 Rosario, will host the tournament between Dec. 9-14.

The competition will have 18 matches and be played by eight clubs: Inter Miami, Barcelona, ​​Manchester City, River Plate, Inter Milan, Newell's Old Boys, Atlético Madrid, and Chelsea.

"Thrilled to finally share this with you. This December, Miami will host a very special youth football tournament featuring some of the top clubs from around the world," Messi said in a post on Instagram.

Lionel Messi will host a youth tournament in December. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

"The future of the game will be on full display, and it's more than just matches -- we've got an incredible few days planned with lots of other exciting activities. This is about the next generation. Hope you like it! This is the Messi Cup."

525 Rosario said the purpose of the tournament is to shape the future of the sport.

- Messi, Alba dazzle as Inter Miami win last game at Chase

- Messi returns to Argentina squad ahead of Puerto Rico friendly

- Transfer rumors, news: Miami eye Messi, Suárez, Neymar reunion

"More than a tournament, it is a series of live events and a digitally-driven platform that fuses sport, culture, and innovation," a statement from the company said.

"Its mission is to generate long-term value for athletes developing their careers, for the communities that unite around a passion for sport, and for brands seeking authentic and lasting connections in the new era of football.

The eight teams are set to be divided into two groups of four, which will then face each other in a round-robin style phase over the first three days of the competition. A playoff match will be hosted to determine final positions before the third-place match and final are subsequently played at Chase Stadium.

"The Messi Cup is the meeting point between the football of today and the players of tomorrow," CEO of 525 Rosario Tim Pastore said.

"It's an opportunity to celebrate talent, culture, and community, creating legacies and bonds that will endure beyond the field of play."