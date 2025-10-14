Chelsea draw 1-1 against FC Twente in their opening game of the Women's Champions League. (2:06)

Chelsea coach Sonia Bompastor challenged her goal-shy side to "kill the hope" of Paris FC by putting them to the sword early in their Women's Champions League clash on Wednesday.

The Women's Super League champions go into the game at Stamford Bridge having scored just two goals from open play in their last three matches, a run that included a disappointing 1-1 draw with Twente in last week's European opener.

On Sunday it took a second-half strike from distance from Keira Walsh for Tottenham to be dispatched 1-0, while Chelsea dropped points for the first time this season in drawing 1-1 with Manchester United the previous weekend.

So far this season, Chelsea have scored more than one goal in only three of their seven matches in all competitions.

"When I analyze the games, I think we are creating a lot, which is the most important thing," Bompastor said.

"If you look at the stats from our last six games, we are really good in possession, we are bringing the ball high up the pitch, bringing it into the box in different ways.

"But the most difficult thing in football is to score goals. We need to stay confident and keep trying.

"Sometimes, when you're able to be clinical, you kill the opposition's hope a bit sooner."

Elsewhere on Wednesday, last season's runners-up Barcelona -- who hammered Chelsea 8-2 on aggregate in last season's semifinal -- will be looking to make it two wins from two when they travel to Roma, who lost heavily to Real Madrid in their opening match.

Eight-time winners Lyon host St. Polten of Austria; Twente will aim to build on their point against Chelsea when they face Leuven in Belgium; and Valerenga host Wolfsburg.