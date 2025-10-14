Open Extended Reactions

JOHANNESBURG -- South Africa became the latest African nation to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after beating Rwanda 3-0 Tuesday to top their qualifying group, despite being docked three points for fielding an ineligible player in earlier games.

It will be South Africa's first appearance at a World Cup since they qualified automatically as the host in 2010.

South Africa's victory meant Nigeria finished second in the group and will have to qualify through a playoff after missing out altogether on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Nigeria beat Benin 4-0 at home after a hat trick from star striker Victor Osimhen. Benin had led the group before the last round.

