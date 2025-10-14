James Olley and Mark Ogden discuss Jude Bellingham's hopes of returning to the England squad. (1:19)

Harry Kane believes he is in the best form of his career after scoring two goals in England's 5-0 win over Latvia which secured World Cup qualification.

The Bayern Munich striker has scored 21 goals in 13 matches for club and country this season.

UEFA Group K GP PTS GD 1 - England 6 18 +18 2 - Albania 6 11 +3 3 - Serbia 6 10 0 4 - Latvia 7 5 -9 5 - Andorra 7 1 -12 1 qualifies / 2 in playoffs

After being asked if he was producing his very best, Kane, 32, told ITV: "I'd say so. The numbers are there.

"But it's the way I'm feeling on the pitch, the way I'm seeing the passes and the runs, physically I'm in a good place, in a good moment."

Kane said securing a spot in next summer's tournament in North America with two matches to spare was impressive.

"We make it look easy but these groups can be tough and we have to be fully focused in every game," Kane said.

"Qualifying with two games to go is a great achievement, zero goals conceded, playing some great football."

Harry Kane has scored 21 goals in 13 matches this season. Carl Recine/Getty Images

After head coach Thomas Tuchel criticised fans following the friendly win over Wales at Wembley, Kane praised those who travelled to Latvia.

"I don't think you can question our away support ever, they were fantastic tonight. America will be a special place to play and we have something to look forward to," Kane said.

Tuchel was in agreement with Kane on both his personal form and the fans.

"I got some stick in the first half -- fair enough and well done. A good sense of humour and no problem. It was brilliant support from start to finish," Tuchel said.

Asked whether Kane was the best striker he had worked with, Tuchel said: "He is on top of the list. He is in top shape, mentally and physically, full of confidence."

On qualification Tuchel said: "Brilliant, such a good mood in the dressing room. It feels very different because it was our dream to go to America and we made it with another good performance: six wins and clean sheets.

"It's good, we are on our way."