Christian Pulisic was subbed out of the United States' friendly against Australia before the 30-minute mark at Dick's Sporting Goods Park Tuesday.

The U.S. star was fouled from behind by Jason Geria in the 28th minute before needing treatment on the field and then being taken out of the game. Geria was shown a yellow card for the foul.

After handing the captain's armband to teammate Chris Richards, Pulisic was seen walking toward the dressing room with U.S. staff.

Australia was leading the match 1-0 when Pulisic left the game, but the U.S. levelled the score shortly after with a goal from Haji Wright.

Pulisic's availability for the game was in question after he injured his ankle while training with the USMNT ahead of its game against Ecuador on Friday.

The AC Milan attacker came on as a substitute in the 1-1 draw with Ecuador and was named in Mauricio Pochettino's starting lineup for the friendly with Australia.