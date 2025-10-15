Women's Champions League: How to watch Benfica vs Arsenal on Disney+

Defending champions Arsenal will be looking to get their UEFA Women's Champions League title defence rolling when they travel to Lisbon to take on Benfica on Thursday.

Arsenal started their 2025-26 campaign with a loss to record-winners OL Lyonnes (better known simply as Lyon). Alessio Russo opened the scoring early, but Lyon turned it around thanks to a Melchie Dumornay brace.

Up next is a Benfica team smarting from a narrow 2-1 loss of their own, against Juventus.

Lucia Alves scored the opener for the Portuguese champs but a Cecilia Salvai brace (the second coming in the 86th minute) meant they are yet to get off the mark. Having not cleared the league phase last time around, they will be determined to improve this season and what better way would there be to signal intent than taking down the reigning champions?

Considering Arsenal's teetering form and Benfica's formidable home record, this could be a tighter match that one would have predicted when the schedule was announced.

Here is everything you need to know ahead Thursday's clash:

How to watch:

All 75 matches from the competition will be broadcast live on Disney+ in the UK and Europe, while CBS will broadcast games in the United States and FanCode will cover the games in India. You can also follow ESPN updates right here.

The highlights from the Women's Champions League can be found on ESPN's digital platforms in the UK and Europe.