Women's Champions League: How to watch Atlético Madrid vs. Manchester United on Disney+

Manchester United are back in UEFA Women's Champions League action on Thursday, as they look to continue an impressive start to their season against Atlético Madrid in the Spanish capital.

United were superb in their WSL win against Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday.

They were 1-0 down early in the game, but a superb second half performance, led by a Jess Park brace in addition to a goal from Melvine Malard, ensured that United eventually won 4-1, and continued to keep pace with Chelsea and United in the embryonic stages of this WSL season.

Last week in their UWCL debut, Maya Le Tissier scored the only goal of the game, as United beat Valerenga 1-0 at Leigh Sports Village. Marc Skinner's team will be eager to continue this impressive start to their season, and make it two wins in two in the UWCL.

Atlético have had contrasting fortunes in their last two games. Last week, they ran out 6-0 winners in the UWCL away at Austrian side St. Polten. However over the weekend, they were back at home, and were beaten 6-0 by Barcelona, who had six different goal scorers on the day.

Things don't get much easier for Atlético now, as they host a United side in good form, with a bulk of their big players in impressive form.

Here is everything you need to know ahead Thursday's clash:

How to watch:

All 75 matches from the competition will be broadcast live on Disney+ in the UK and Europe, while CBS will broadcast games in the United States and FanCode will cover the games in India. You can also follow ESPN updates right here.

The highlights from the Women's Champions League can be found on ESPN's digital platforms in the UK and Europe.