England secured their place at next summer's World Cup with a resounding 5-0 win over Latvia in Riga on Tuesday, becoming the first European side to qualify.

Anthony Gordon opened the scoring for Thomas Tuchel's side, before Harry Kane bagged a brace to continue his remarkable scoring form for club and country. Eberechi Eze put the gloss on the win with a late fifth.

As ever, England's goal machine Kane was the main talking point, recovering from a minor knock which ruled him out of the 3-0 friendly win over Wales last week to score his sixth goal in the Three Lions' qualifying campaign -- a total only Netherlands' Memphis Depay (7) and Norway's Erling Haaland (12) can top.

Kane's goalscoring record is simply astounding but which records has he broken, what does he have left to break and how does he compare to the other top marksmen in world football?

Harry Kane celebrates scoring England's third goal against Latvia. Tullio Puglia - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Which England records did Kane break last night?

Kane's brace in Latvia marked the 13th time he has scored at least two for his country.

That saw him break the record outright for England, having previously been tied with Nat Lofthouse, who scored his 12th brace in a 5-1 win over Finland in May 1956.

It was also Kane's 18th goal for England since he left Tottenham Hotspur to join Bayern Munich in Aug. 2023.

Kane has now scored the most goals for England while playing for a non-English club -- surpassing the 17 England goals Gary Lineker managed while he was at Barcelona between 1986 and 1989.

Those two goals have also extended Kane's lead as England's top scorer, taking him to 76 goals for his country, now 23 ahead of second-placed Wayne Rooney.

Which England records can Kane still break?

Kane scored two before half-time in Latvia but failed to go on to register yet another hat trick.

Had he done so, he would have levelled with the great Jimmy Greaves, who scored six hat tricks in his 57 England appearances.

That is a record Kane will attempt to level and then surpass during the next international break but for now he will have to settle for joint-second with Lineker on five hat tricks.

Kane also ranks fifth for the most England appearances in history, having earned his 110th cap against Latvia.

He became the ninth England player to become a centurion in the 2-0 win over Finland last September and has since usurped Billy Wright, Frank Lampard, Sir Bobby Charlton, Ashley Cole and Bobby Moore.

Now just four legends remain for Kane to catch -- Steven Gerrard (114), David Beckham (115), Wayne Rooney (120) and Peter Shilton (125).

By the end of next summer's World Cup, Kane may well have only Shilton in his sights as he bids to become England's most capped player.

Where does Kane compare to his peers?

While Cristiano Ronaldo's mammoth total of 143 (and counting) is surely out of sight, the England skipper's double in Riga leaves him just three goals behind Neymar's total on the international stage. If the Brazil icon's injury struggles continue then expect Kane to have leapfrogged him by the start of the World Cup.

How does Kane's tally compare with Haaland and Mbappé?

Kane now has 21 goals in 13 matches for club and country this season which is, quite frankly, a ridiculous return.

His start to the season has seen him break numerous records, including becoming the first player in Bundesliga history to score 11 goals in the first six matches of the season.

Harry Kane has been a prolific goal scorer for years, but he is taking Germany by storm in 2025-25 with his new role at Bayern Munich. S. Mellar/Getty Images

Kane, who also sits second in the all-time Premier League goalscoring charts and is Spurs' all-time top scorer, has won the Golden Boot in both of his seasons at Bayern, scoring 36 goals in his debut campaign and then 26 goals last term.

This season, he is on course to add his third Bundesliga Golden Boot to match the three he earned during his time in the Premier League.

Should he manage it, he will become just the second player to end the season as the top scorer in Germany in three consecutive years after Robert Lewandowski who won five in a row between 2017 and 2022.

Despite his scintillating form in front of goal, Kane actually has competition at the top of Europe's scoring charts.

Erling Haaland has scored 21 goals in 12 matches for club and country, with a goal coming every 47 minutes on average. Kylian Mbappé has 17 goals in 13 games for Real Madrid and France.

Those three are some way ahead of the next best -- a three-way tie between Napoli's Kevin De Bruyne and Argentina pair Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez on eight goals.

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this story.