Fabio Paratici has returned to Tottenham in a formal capacity after the club confirmed on Wednesday that he has been appointed as their new co-sporting-director alongside Johan Lange.

Paratici resigned from his role as Spurs' managing director of football in April 2023 after losing an appeal against a 2½-year ban from the game.

He was one of several executives punished for activities relating to transfer dealings while working at Juventus, specifically allegations that the club made capital gains by inflating values of outgoing players.

Some individuals had appeals upheld but Paratici lost his case and he later accepted an 18-month suspended prison sentence.

However, since stepping down at Tottenham, Paratici has subsequently worked for the club in a consultancy capacity with sources telling ESPN his role would be reviewed upon the closure of the transfer window and the conclusion of the Italian's legal issues.

Fabio Paratici has been confirmed as Tottenham's new co-sporting director alongside Johan Lange. Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Spurs revealed on Wednesday that Paratici has now returned to the club and will partner Lange, who is promoted from his position as technical director to become co-sporting director.

In a statement accompanying the announcement, Spurs stated that Paratici and Lange will "lead our men's football strategy and drive an ambitious new chapter for the club," adding that "this partnership reflects a progressive approach to modern football operations -- uniting two proven leaders with complementary experience, and a commitment to collaboration and innovation."

After sacking head coach Ange Postecoglou and replacing him with Thomas Frank following Spurs' Europa League win in May, the club have radically overhauled their leadership structure this summer, with chairman of 24 years, Daniel Levy, stepping down from his role last month.

Vinai Venkatesham became the club's new chief executive with Peter Charrington named non-executive chairman.

The Lewis Family Trust is the majority shareholder of ENIC, which holds an 86.58% stake in Tottenham.

Joe Lewis's daughter Vivienne, his son Charles and grandson-in-law Nick Beucher -- co-CEO of Tavistock Group, the Lewis family office and private investment company -- have all taken on more prominent roles as sources told ESPN that the club rejected at least three parties interested in a potential takeover.

Paratici, who first joined Spurs in 2021, said: "I'm delighted to be returning to a club that I love. I have been working with Johan, Vinai and Thomas as a consultant for a number of months and I now look forward to returning to London and joining the team full-time.

I'm convinced that working in partnership with Johan, we can build a special future for the club and our supporters."

Johan Lange has become co-sporting director at Tottenham, while Vinai Venkatesham is the chief executive. Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Lange said: "I firmly believe we are building something special here at Tottenham Hotspur, and I am looking forward to working with Fabio as part of our new men's football structure.

"We have a talented group of staff and players here at the club and we can look forward with confidence and positivity."

Sources have told ESPN that Venkatesham did not know Paratici well before joining Spurs but has been impressed with his input as a consultant.

Venkatesham added: "This is an important evolution in how we operate. The remit of a Sporting Director today is vast, and by uniting two exceptional leaders in Johan and Fabio, we're setting the foundations for sustained success.

"They are both outstanding football minds, with complementary expertise and strong track records. This structure reflects our ambition and our determination to compete at the very highest level to deliver for our supporters."