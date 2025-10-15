Open Extended Reactions

In what could be the future of football gaming, Manchester City have joined forces with EA Sports FC 26 to launch a new fourth kit that comes embedded with a special interactive chip that will allow fans to literally tap into a whole raft of digital unlockables.

The dark forest green jersey is covered in triangular graphics in light green and turquoise, and a closer look at the metallic club crest reveals the design's hidden hi-tech secret.

- Soccer's wildest 2025-26 kits: From unorthodox to unhinged

- A-League 2025-26 kit ranking: Australia's best and worst jerseys

- Why Mexico vs. Ecuador marks end of an era in international soccer

Embedded in the centre of the City badge is a hidden NFC (Near Field Communication) chip which, when tapped with a smartphone, enables short-range wireless communication between the two bits of tech. As such, fans can use it to unlock exclusive digital EA Sports FC 26 in-game content, including the kit itself.

There will also be additional custom items and exclusive loan player picks for City among other rewards from the club and kit manufacturer Puma.

As well as appearing in all modes of the EA Sports FC 26 game (i.e, in Kick Off, Career, Club and FIFA Ultimate Team mode) the kit will also be worn by City in the real world, with the men's team set to take to the pitch against Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League while wearing it later this month. Manchester City's women's team will also be sporting it during Women's Super League fixtures this campaign.

Having previously unveiled kits in EA Sports video games and even in the metaverse, City have once again proved that they are on the absolute cutting edge when it comes to drumming up ideas that any supporter over the age of 35 has zero hope of understanding.