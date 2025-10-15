Former USWNT star Christen Press announces on "Good Morning America" that she will retire from professional soccer at the end of the NWSL season. (1:24)

Forward Trinity Rodman and midfielder Jaedyn Shaw have each been called up to the United States women's national team for the first time since April.

On Wednesday, USWNT head coach Emma Hayes announced her 26-player roster for a pair of games against Portugal and another against New Zealand, which begin next week.

Rodman missed the last two USWNT training camps and related friendlies due to a recurring back injury.

Her appearance in April, when she scored six minutes into a 2-0 win over Brazil, is her lone international game to date since the 2024 Olympic gold medal.

Shaw fell out of form after her trade to the North Carolina Courage in January, and she spent the past two international windows with the USWNT under-23 team.

Shaw was traded again in the summer transfer window to NJ/NY Gotham FC, where she has been thriving.

Hayes had previously said that her roster for October would include the players she believes are most ready to lead the team to the 2027 World Cup.

Hayes spent the last year experimenting with new players. 24 players have debuted since Hayes took over in May 2024.

"We are extremely excited to get back together with the team," Hayes said in a statement.

"There has been a big gap from July until now and we've watched many club games.

"Now, it's time to start the build towards qualifying for the 2027 World Cup. We want to maximize every minute we have together, push the players, and keep the momentum going.

"These three fantastic games ahead of us will help us do that."

The USWNT last played over three months ago, in a 3-0 victory over Canada.

Even with the continuity on the roster, there is another first-time call-up: San Diego Wave defender Kennedy Wesley.

The 24-year-old has played for the U.S. at several youth levels, including earlier this year with the U-23 team.

Five European-based players are back on the roster after Hayes gave them time off to rest in the summer: captain Lindsey Heaps, forward Catarina Macario, midfielder Lily Yohannes, defender Emily Fox and goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

Forward Alyssa Thompson is also back with the USWNT after a September transfer from Angel City FC to Chelsea.

Midfielder Korbin Shrader (nee Albert), who is teammates with Heaps and Yohannes at OL Lyonnes and was part of the 2024 Olympic gold medal team, was not called up to the senior team for the third consecutive international window.

The U.S. will play Portugal on Oct. 23 in Chester, Pennsylvania, and again on Oct. 26 in East Hartford, Connecticut.

The Americans wrap up the international window against New Zealand on Oct. 29 in Kansas City, Mo.

USWNT vice-captain and Chelsea defender Naomi Girma is still absent from the squad as she returns to fitness from a calf injury that has limited her playing time this year.

Forward Lynn Biyendolo is also absent due to a knee injury.

Also missing from the USWNT's previous roster are goalkeeper Angelina Anderson; defenders Kerry Abello, Izzy Rodriguez and Gisele Thompson; and midfielder Croix Bethune.

USWNT roster by position (Club; Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 2) Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 4), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United, ENG; 3)

DEFENDERS (8): Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign FC; 2/0), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 67/1), Lilly Reale (Gotham FC; 2/0), Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit; 8/0), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash; 6/1), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride; 5/0), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC; 110/2), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave; 0/0)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 38/4), Lindsey Heaps (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 167/38), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current; 6/1), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC; 113/25), Sam Meza (Seattle Reign FC; 2/0), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC; 9/2), Jaedyn Shaw (Gotham FC; 26/8), Lily Yohannes (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 8/1)

FORWARDS (7): Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current; 8/1), Catarina Macario (Chelsea FC, ENG; 24/11), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 47/11), Yazmeen Ryan (Houston Dash; 12/2), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville; 8/1), Ally Sentnor (Kansas City Current; 12/4), Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea FC, ENG; 22/3)