We're back from the international break and ready for another action-packed weekend across Europe!

We kick things off this Saturday with Ange Postecoglou's Nottingham Forest hosting a Chelsea side coming off a huge win over reigning Premier League champions Liverpool before the break.

Later on in the Premier League, Manchester City face Everton before Fulham take on Arsenal. Over in LaLiga, Barcelona take on their Catalan rivals Girona in a derby showdown (stream LIVE on ESPN+ at 10:15 a.m. in the U.S.).

And finally, all eyes turn to Germany for Der Klassiker, as Bayern Munich go head-to-head with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga's marquee matchup (stream LIVE on ESPN+ at 12:30 p.m. in the U.S.).

Stay with us for live updates throughout the day!