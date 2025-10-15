Aitana Bonmati reflects on Barcelona's second win in UWCL vs. Roma and looks ahead to what's to come in the tournament. (1:37)

Barcelona continued their impressive start to the season with a convincing 4-0 win at Roma in the Women's Champions League on Wednesday.

The Catalan outfit, who boast a 100 percent record after seven games in Liga F, were again on song as they impressively followed up last week's 7-1 thrashing of Bayern Munich in the league phase.

Esmee Brugts set them on their way after just two minutes at the Stadio Tre Fontane with further goals coming from Kika Nazareth, Alexia Putellas -- who scored a penalty after earlier missing from the spot -- and Caroline Graham Hansen.

There were two notable accomplishments as record eight-time winners OL Lyonnes maintained their winning start with an impressive 3-0 win over Austrian side St Polten at the Groupama Stadium.

United States international Lily Yohannes became their youngest goalscorer in the competition, at 18 years and 125 days, when she completed victory with a spectacular long-range lob from just beyond the centre circle.

That came after Ada Hegerberg, the Champions League's most prolific goalscorer, had extended her own competition record with a 67th goal in her 77th appearance. Jule Brand was also on target for the French side with a first-half header.

Janina Minge scored a winning penalty deep into stoppage time as Wolfsburg snatched a 2-1 victory at Valerenga.

The Norwegians produced a spirited showing and responded to Lineth Beerrensteyn's opener with a header from Sara Horte on the hour.

They looked like holding on until a foul by Naina Inauen allowed Minge the chance to settle the contest with the final kick in the eighth added minute.

Leuven produced a late fightback to beat Twente 2-1. Jaimy Ravensbergen put the Dutch side 1-0 up at half-time but Linde Veefkind levelled from the spot after 82 minutes and Sára Pusztai won it in stoppage time.