An emotional Trinity Rodman had to be helped off the field during the first half of the Washington Spirit's Concacaf W Champions Cup group stage game with Monterrey on Wednesday.

The United States star went to ground after attempting a tackle along the right touchline. After being helped to her feet by the trainers, Rodman appeared unable to put any weight on her right leg before being helped to the sideline while in obvious distress.

After being replaced by Brittany Ratcliffe in the 41st minute, Rodman was then seen heading to the locker room on crutches at halftime.

Rodman has been sidelined multiple times with a back injury in the past several months. She has appeared just once for the U.S. women's national team since the gold-medal winning campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rodman was recalled to the USWNT roster for the first time since April.

U.S. head coach Hayes spoke of her excitement at having a healthy Rodman back available, after the forward was sidelined for four months in an effort to remedy the back issue.

"I'm super excited to have Trin back with the group -- but a healthy Trin I think is the important thing," Hayes told a news conference.

"When she came in in April, she really felt she was in a good place, but the reality was, I think so much adrenaline got her through that game in LA, but afterward that reality hit home that there were some issues in her back that were unresolved.

"Collectively, with club and country, we took the time to say, 'Look, we've got to get it right for long-term.' And I think that club and country collaboration has really put her in the position she is in right now.

"She's one of the best players in the world, and we've had to play without her for more than a year."

The U.S. will play Portugal on Oct. 23 in Chester, Pennsylvania, and again on Oct. 26 in East Hartford, Connecticut.