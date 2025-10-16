Former USWNT star Christen Press announces on "Good Morning America" that she will retire from professional soccer at the end of the NWSL season. (1:24)

The floodgates haven't opened entirely to teenage signings in the NWSL, but they are no longer so rare that the mere age of a player turns heads.

The NWSL still lacks a unified academy system, but with the college draft being abolished and combines -- including a youth combine to scout talent as young as 13 -- age is not holding recruitment back as it did in years past. Now, more teams are increasingly identifying young players who can make a difference -- and several already are, in big ways. So we've again ranked every player in the league age 19 and under -- including those on inbound and outbound loans -- to look at who's got next in one of the best leagues in the world.

The best of the bunch have already cracked into their senior national teams. Others are tearing it up at the youth international level, or slowly chipping away at growing into their future selves.

Several of the stars in the making from last year's U-19 rankings have aged out of this category: U.S. women's national team stars Alyssa Thompson, Jaedyn Shaw and Olivia Moultrie, and Japan international Manaka Matsukubo have all since turned 20. (Thompson left the NWSL in September in a blockbuster transfer to Chelsea, anyway.)

Still, there are four more teenagers in the NWSL's pool this year than in last year's ranking. Who is the best right now? And who has shown potential for the future? Let's get to it.

Gisele Thompson (Angel City), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current) and Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign) are three of the top young players in the NWSL this season. ESPN Illustration

Age: 18

Position: Defender

Club: Houston Dash (on loan with Dux Logroño)

Country: USA

Matthews is on loan in Spain until June 30, 2026, which the Dash hope will allow the 18-year-old to gain the necessary minutes to step into a bigger role with Houston come next summer. She's a regular with the U.S. youth national teams after training with Jamaica's senior team in the past.

Age: 18

Position: Defender

Club: Kansas City Current

Country: USA

Scott is still finding her way in the league, having played in just two matches. Her place on the best and deepest team in the league doesn't help with earning game time right now, but it is a great long-term development tool.

The Current loaned Scott to Racing Louisville in August, but the defender was recently recalled without making an appearance. She has played for the U.S. at several youth national team levels.

Age: 15

Position: Forward

Club: NJ/NY Gotham FC

Country: USA

Still the youngest player in the league, Whitham has earned minutes in six league games as well as several Concacaf Champions Cup games. Those minutes, particularly in Concacaf, should prove invaluable in her development.

Age: 16

Position: Forward

Club: Utah Royals

Country: USA

Ream signed with Utah as a 15-year-old and in August, she became the youngest goal-scorer in NWSL history -- a game-winner over the Portland Thorns in Providence Park, to boot. The Utah native is part of the U.S. team set to compete at the U-17 World Cup later this month.

Age: 17

Position: Forward

Club: Chicago Stars FC

Country: USA

The Stars have have had a difficult season in a myriad of ways, but Johnson offers some hope for the future. She scored her first pro goal earlier this month before departing for the U-17 World Cup. Chicago signed her to a long-term deal, so she is part of another rebuild there.

Age: 18

Position: Midfielder

Club: Seattle Reign FC

Country: USA

Earning regular minutes is a major part of development at such a young age, and McCammon has quietly chipped away at that task in Seattle. With no goal contributions, her stats don't jump off the page, but 14 matches played -- including five starts -- for a team contending for a home playoff game shows the trust that Reign head coach Laura Harvey has in the young midfielder.

Age: 18

Position: Midfielder

Club: Houston Dash (pre-contract with Boston Legacy for 2026)

Country: USA

Ricketts will get a fresh start next year with NWSL expansion team Boston Legacy FC, who signed the midfielder to a two-year deal with a mutual option for 2029. Ricketts plays with a flair on the wing that can excite any casual observer.

Her reality in Portland was that of a teenager -- who is already wrapping up her third professional season! -- fighting for minutes on one of the most talented teams in the league. Boston's start-up nature should mean more gametime and more meaningful development. The potential has been there in glimpses.

Age: 17

Position: Forward

Club: Kansas City Current

Country: USA

It was just last year that Pfeiffer burst onto the scene and scored for the Kansas Current in her debut as a 16-year-old. She plays with the swagger and confidence of a young player who knows no limits.

She'd be higher on this list too, if not for a knee injury that cut her 2024 season short and kept her out for half of 2025.

Age: 18

Position: Forward

Club: Kansas City Current

Country: USA

Long, the daughter of Current co-owners Angie and Chris, has slowly built up first-team minutes in her debut season after leaving Duke University as a freshman to turn pro. She has been a regular at the U.S. youth level and helped the U-17s finish third at the 2024 World Cup. She has one assist in nine appearances for Kansas City -- no small feat considering the team's depth of international firepower up top.

Age: 17

Position: Winger

Club: San Diego Wave FC

Country: USA

Barcenas is probably the most viral player on this list. Odds are if you follow the NWSL, you've seen a clip of her crossing up a defender with a stepover move or a spin turn.

Her next challenge is and has been about production -- completing those plays to turn them into serious scoring opportunities for her team. She has done more of that in 2025 as a reliable substitute (even with limited minutes).

play 0:47 Melanie Barcenas slots in the goal for San Diego Wave FC Melanie Barcenas slots in the goal for San Diego Wave FC

Age: 18

Position: Forward

Club: Angel City FC (on loan to Djurgården)

Country: South Korea

Progress has been incremental for Phair, who signed a long-term extension this summer and immediately went on loan to Sweden's Damallsvenskan. She has earned more minutes there than she had at Angel City in the first half of the season, but Phair is still fighting for first-team appearances.

It's worth remembering that Phair turned pro at 16 and had already played at a senior World Cup for South Korea. She has a nose for goal, and those around Angel City expect that to start to pay off in the NWSL.

Age: 18

Position: Forward

Club: Portland Thorns FC

Country: Colombia

Portland invested significantly in signing Loboa -- her contract runs through 2028 with a club option for 2029 -- after she scored her first international goal and played in all six games at Copa America this summer for finalists Colombia. That included a full 90 in the group stage against Brazil and starting the final against Brazil.

Loboa debuted in her home country as a 14-year-old and while NWSL fans haven't yet seen much of her, the forward's experience at Copa America for a relatively strong team speaks to her potential.

Age: 18

Position: Midfielder

Club: Portland Thorns FC (on loan from Arsenal)

Country: England

Harbert's entire Arsenal senior career to date has been spent on loan, but those around the club have high expectations for the England youth international and expect she will eventually make it to the Lionesses' senior team.

Her loan to Portland is only through the end of the 2025 NWSL season, meaning it's brief, but it's also the highest level of first-team exposure she's had to date outside of Arsenal. Even if Portland proves to be a pit stop, Harbert's ceiling is high.

Age: 18

Position: Defender

Club: San Diego Wave FC

Country: USA

Armstrong is strong in duels and growing into her own as a center-back. Granted, San Diego's 31 goals conceded this season isn't great, but Armstrong, in large part, was tasked with filling the gigantic shoes of Naomi Girma, who left for Chelsea in the offseason.

Armstrong started the year as a 17-year-old thrown straight into the center-back role, and she has largely shown she has the ability to handle it.

Age: 19

Position: Forward

Club: Seattle Reign FC

Country: USA

Adames leads all teenagers this year with six goals, achieving that in just 989 minutes while coming off the bench half the time. Adames has game-changing abilities on the ball and can change matches off the bench. Her late game-winner in San Diego in June was a taste of how special she can be on the ball:

play 1:05 Emeri Adames gives Seattle Reign late lead Emeri Adames finds the top corner to give the Seattle Reign a late lead vs. the San Diego Wave.

Age: 17

Position: Forward

Club: San Diego Wave FC

Country: USA

Ascanio has drawn comparisons to a young Tobin Heath -- who happens to be her childhood idol. Ascanio's production is up from last year, with four goals and an assist for a Wave team that has generally struggled going forward.

Ascanio's style is just different -- free-flowing, smooth, confident -- in a way that might draw comparisons to a young Heath. It's a rare combination, especially in the USWNT pool.

Age: 19

Position: Midfielder

Club: North Carolina Courage

Country: USA

Have you seen that assist on Manaka Matsukubo's recent goal for the North Carolina Courage? That was Riley Jackson doing what she does on the ball. Her final pass can be exquisite:

play 0:55 Manaka Matsukubo gets on the scoresheet for North Carolina Courage Manaka Matsukubo gets on the scoresheet for North Carolina Courage

Yes, that was her lone assist of the year, but she leads all players on this list in expected assists (3.77) per TruMedia, which speaks to her potential. North Carolina has also struggled as a team this season, but that dip is not indicative of Jackson's potential.

Age: 18

Position: Midfielder

Club: Angel City FC

Country: USA

play 1:06 Kennedy Fuller slots in the goal for Angel City FC Kennedy Fuller gets on the scoresheet for Angel City FC

Fuller's four goals and three assists have been a bright spot in an inconsistent season filled with change for Angel City. Still, Fuller has the makings of a long-term No. 10 for club and, potentially, for country.

Fuller is a dynamic playmaker whose decision making at speed is exceptional for her age. She is also productive for a midfielder -- regardless of age -- with seven total goal contributions. Fuller has made tremendous gains in her second season as a professional.

Age: 19

Position: Defender

Club: Seattle Reign FC

Country: USA

Multiple coaches have compared Bugg's skillset to that of USWNT defender Naomi Girma, who landed at No. 2 on ESPN's ranking of the top 50 players last year. Need we go on? (OK, we will.)

Bugg is the central anchor to Seattle Reign FC's defense, and she recently got her first cap with the senior USWNT. She possess the subtle balance of vision and technical skill of an elite center-back, and she is also good for an epic highlight.

Age: 19

Position: Defender

Club: Angel City FC

Country: USA

Thompson's older sister, Alyssa, is better known internationally -- especially after her blockbuster transfer to Chelsea on England's deadline day -- but Gisele is also a talented player turning heads within the NWSL and U.S. Soccer.

She has made her name thus far at fullback and has five assists for Angel City, which is tied for the NWSL lead. Her best position in the long term might still be higher up the field.

Age: 19

Position: Midfielder

Club: Kansas City Current

Country: USA

Hutton's days as a teenager are dwindling, but her bright career as a pro and U.S. international is only just beginning.

She is the starting defensive midfielder and a key cog for what might become the best NWSL team in history. Hutton is a brave, two-way midfielder who can protect the back line with crunching tackles and spark the attack with progressive passes. Get ready to see her at the 2027 World Cup and beyond for the USWNT.