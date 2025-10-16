Open Extended Reactions

SANTIAGO, Chile -- Third-string goalkeeper Abdelhakim El Mesbahi came off the bench near the end of extra time and made the decisive save in the shootout as Morocco defeated France 5-4 on penalties Wednesday to qualify for its first Under-20 World Cup final.

They'll face Argentina in the final on Sunday, after Mateo Silvetti scored the game's only goal against Colombia to send La Albiceleste's U20s to the championship game.

French goalkeeper Lisandru Olmeta's own goal in the 32nd minute gave Morocco the lead before midfielder Lucas Michel equalized in the 59th.

It was tied 1-1 in regulation and near the end of extra time, when Morocco's coach Mohamed Ouahbi sent in El Mesbahi for the shootout.

El Mesbahi had headshots of France's players printed on his water bottle and a small graphic of where they might direct their penalty kicks.

The strategy worked because El Mesbahi, who hadn't played in any of Morocco's previous matches at the tournament, stopped France´s last shot from Djylian Nguessan.

That sent Morocco into a championship match.

Morocco's starting goalkeeper Yanis Benchaouch was injured during regulation time and replaced by Ibrahim Gomis in the 64th minute. Gomis made way for El Masbahi at the end of overtime.

Morocco topped its group, beating Spain and Brazil in the process, and then beat South Korea and the United States to reach the semifinals.

The African nation's best previous performance in the tournament was fourth place in 2005.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.