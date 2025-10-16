Gab Marcotti and Don Hutchison debate if Harry Kane will ever return to the Premier League & what club would he join. (1:20)

Will Harry Kane ever return to the Premier League?

Tottenham Hotspur could persuade Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane to return to the Premier League, while Liverpool are considering a move to land Borussia Dortmund center back Nico Schlotterbeck. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

- Sources: Utd may extend Casemiro but salary key

- De Jong signs new Barcelona contract until 2029

- Sources: Barça, Madrid tracking Mexican teen Mora

Harry Kane has scored 103 goals in 106 games for Bayern since moving in 2023. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

- Tottenham Hotspur are willing to pay Harry Kane's release clause, which sources told ESPN is worth €60 million, and meet the wages required to bring the striker back from Bayern Munich, according to TEAMtalk. The 32-year-old is reportedly keen to return to the Premier League in a bid to chase down Alan Shearer's league record of 260 goals, having scored 213 himself before moving to Germany. Manchester United also want to sign Kane and view him as a key player for their rebuild, but any chances of signing the England international hinge on improving their league position.

- Liverpool are set to make contact with Borussia Dortmund over center back Nico Schlotterbeck, reports Christian Falk. Dortmund have offered the 25-year-old a new contract worth around €8m gross per year, but the Reds would be able to go higher and need to cover for Giovanni Leoni's injury amid long-term doubts surrounding the future of Ibrahima Konaté, who has been linked with a free transfer to Real Madrid next summer. Crystal Palace's Marc Guéhi is also on Liverpool's radar, while Bayern Munich could also move for Schlotterbeck.

- Manchester City are planning a £75 million move to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson but are likely to face stiff competition from Chelsea, according to The Daily Star. The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the top options if Pep Guardiola opts to strengthen his midfield in the summer, with Nico González having struggled since joining from FC Porto and questions lingering over Rodri's long-term future.

- Chelsea, Arsenal and Barcelona are all watching Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. Juventus are set to offer the 20-year-old a contract renewal that will run until 2030, but they haven't yet agreed on the finances. And Chelsea haven't given up after seeing a €67 million offer to sign Yildiz rejected in the summer, while Arsenal and Barcelona are preparing to compete with them.

- Real Madrid and Barcelona both want to sign center back Dayot Upamecano as a free agent when his contract at Bayern Munich expires in the summer, reports Footmercato. Los Blancos are looking to replace ageing duo Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba, while the Barcelona could let Ronald Araújo depart and need cover. Manchester United are among the English clubs also interested in Upamecano, but the prospect of him staying at Bayern hasn't been completely ruled out either.

play 1:27 Nicol: Rashford needs to take more responsibility Steve Nicol and Craig Burley react to Marcus Rashford's comments about his time at Manchester United.

- Barcelona and Bayern Munich have asked for information about signing Dusan Vlahovic as a free agent when the striker's Juventus contract expires in the summer. (Nicolo Schira)

- AC Milan are considering Bayern Munich's Kim Min-jae as they aim to sign a center back in January, but Juventus could also move for the 28-year-old. (Calciomercato)

- Roma are keen to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Manchester United in January, with the Netherlands striker wanting more game time to aid his World Cup aspirations. (Times)

- Internazionale and AC Milan are both looking at Freiburg's Noah Atubolu, Atalanta's Marco Carnesecchi and Cagliari's Elia Caprile as they look for a goalkeeper. The former could also move for Napoli's Alex Meret while the latter are monitoring Parma's Zion Suzuki. (Tuttosport)

- Juventus are one of the clubs interested in a January move for Al Ahli midfielder Franck Kessie, but the 28-year-old would have to significantly reduce his €10m wages for a transfer to happen. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Juventus are very interested in Bayern Munich defender Raphael Guerreiro, while Girona's Arnau Martinez and Nice's Jonathan Clauss are also being looked at. (Tuttosport)

- Paris Saint-Germain will be forced to renegotiate Ousmane Dembele's contract after the forward won the Ballon d'Or. (L'Equipe)

- PSG are also negotiating contract renewals for Willian Pacho, Senny Mayulu, Bradley Barcola and Fabian Ruiz. (L'Equipe)

- Every top German club other than Bayern Munich are showing a concrete interest in 21-year-old Hertha BSC center back Linus Gechter, with a transfer planned to happen in January or the summer at the latest. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri has asked his bosses to sign free agent Lorenzo Insigne and a midfielder. (Calciomercato)

- Real Madrid expect to receive plenty of offers to sign striker Gonzalo Garcia during the January transfer window. (Marca)

- Olympique Lyonnais will look to sign Stade Rennais right back Hans Hateboer on loan. (L'Equipe)

- Wolfsburg, Koln, Stuttgart, Fiorentina, Cremonese and Sassuolo are among the clubs who have a concrete interest in 18-year-old Widzew Lodz midfielder Kuba Nawrocki. (Rudy Galetti)

- Several Brazilian clubs are showing an interest in Fenerbahce attacking midfielder Anderson Talisca, who is expected to leave as a free agent in the summer. (Rudy Galetti)

- A Premier League club sent scouts to watch Rayo Vallecano winger Fran Perez in their Conference League win against Shkendija, in which he scored. (Rudy Galetti)