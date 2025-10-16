Ale Moreno was impressive with the first Premier League start for teenage star Estêvão, as Chelsea thumped West Ham 5-1. (1:24)

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea winger Estêvão has been named among the nominees for the 2025 Golden Boy award.

In total, 25 players under the age of 21 have been nominated for the prize handed out by Italian newspaper Tuttosport.

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal is the current holder of the award but has not been nominated this year due to rules against winning more than once.

Alongside Estêvão, names such as PSG's Désiré Doué and Borussia Dortmund's Jobe Bellingham also feature.

Chelsea's Brazilian wing Estêvão has been nominated Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Real Madrid and PSG are the clubs with the highest representation among the nominees, both featuring three players.

Premier League leaders Arsenal have two players named in Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly, the same number as both Chelsea (Estêvão and Jorrel Hato) and Tottenham Hotspur (Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray).

Manchester United's Leny Yoro, Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly, and Liverpool's Giovanni Leoni have also been shortlisted.

-How 'Little Messi' Estêvão rose from Palmeiras to Chelsea

-Who are the breakout U21 Champions League players?

-Why Spain's player production line is the envy of the world

The nominees for the Golden Girl award also feature players at English clubs with Arsenal's Michelle Agyemang, Chelsea's Wieke Kaptein and Manchester City's Iman Beney all included.

Lyonnes' U.S. international Lily Yohannes has also been nominated among the 2025 cohort.

The reigning Golden Girl winner is Barcelona's Vicky López. The recipients of this year's awards will be announced in December.

2025 Golden Boy nominees

Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona)

Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid)

Arda Güler (Real Madrid)

Franco Mastantuono (Real Madrid)

Désiré Doué (Paris Saint-Germain)

Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain)

Senny Mayulu (Paris Saint-Germain)

Kenan Yildiz (Juventus)

Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal)

Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal)

Jorrel Hato (Chelsea)

Estêvão (Chelsea)

Lucas Bergvall (Tottenham Hotspur)

Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur)

Geovany Quenda (Sporting CP)

Leny Yoro (Manchester United)

Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City)

Jobe Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Pio Esposito (Inter)

Rodrigo Mora (Porto)

Giovanni Leoni (Liverpool)

Aleksandar Stankovic (Club Brugge)

Eliesse Ben Seghir (Bayer Leverkusen)

Victor Froholdt (Porto)

Mamadou Sarr (Strasbourg)