Several European clubs, including Marseille, are tracking Endrick's situation at Real Madrid with an eye to making a bid for the player in January, sources have told ESPN.

Endrick, 19, is yet to play in LaLiga this season, after suffered a hamstring injury in May -- ruling him out of the Club World Cup -- and then another injury setback in July.

The Brazil international scored seven goals in all competitions in 2024-25 -- his debut season at Madrid -- and opted to stay at the club over the summer despite competition for minutes from Madrid's breakout Club World Cup star, Gonzalo García.

Sources told ESPN that multiple clubs are now monitoring Endrick's situation under coach Xabi Alonso, with Madrid expected to receive offers for the player in January.

Endrick could be on his way out of Real Madrid. Photo by Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

However, sources said Endrick and his entourage were not willing to consider a departure, preferring to wait and assess his role in the Madrid team as he returns to fitness after the international break, with the player confident of being involved.

Endrick is Madrid's only outfield player yet to feature since Alonso took over in the summer, and last played under the coach's predecessor, Carlo Ancelotti, in a 2-0 win over Sevilla on May 18.

Under Ancelotti last season, Endrick's opportunities were also limited -- playing 354 minutes in LaLiga and 134 minutes in the Champions League -- but he nonetheless managed to score seven times, five of those goals coming in the Copa del Rey.-

Madrid are now facing a challenging run of fixtures, starting with Getafe on Saturday, Juventus next Wednesday and then El Clásico with Barcelona on Sunday Oct. 26, with Liverpool and Manchester City to come in the Champions League before Christmas.

Madrid's first choice centre-forward, Kylian Mbappé, has scored 14 goals for his club in all competitions so far this season, with his back up, Garcia, featuring in six games without scoring.

"[Endrick] has been training well for three weeks now," coach Alonso said earlier this month. "He scores goals. He doesn't need much opportunity to shoot, and he's a fantastic finisher. There's a lot of competition in his position, but his moment will come."

Information from ESPN's Alex Kirkland contributed to this report.