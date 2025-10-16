Open Extended Reactions

Italy manager Gennaro Gattuso said he may have to live in exile if the Azzurri do not qualify for the World Cup for the third consecutive time.

The 2006 World Cup winner took charge of Italy in June and has helped revive their chances of reaching next year's tournament that will be staged across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Tuesday's 3-0 win over Israel was Italy's fourth straight triumph under Gattuso and secured a place in the qualification playoffs for the 2026 World Cup.

"I'll take credit if I manage to achieve the goal, otherwise I'll go and live far away from Italy," Gattuso, 47, said.

Italy have not played at a World Cup since 2014. Photo Agency/Getty Images

"I'm already a bit far away [with his residence in Marbella, Spain], I'll go even farther. The consequence is that, I'm aware of it."

Italy are three points behind Group I leaders Norway. The Azzurri play at Moldova on Nov. 13 and host Norway three days later in their last group qualifier.

Gattuso, despite the pressure that comes with coaching the four-time World Cup winners, said he is honoured to be in the hot seat.

"I've said it before, it is a dream to be here and it's true," Gattuso said.

"There were people with more experience than me, with more experience, and that's why I took this call with great responsibility. I have to thank the Federation, it's president [Gabriele Gravina], and [head of Italy's delegation Gianluigi] Buffon. I didn't think I'd lead the team to 16 goals, but the credit goes to the players. I have little credit.

"We need to continue on this path. Yes, we work so hard and we sleep so little, but we do this, too, because when the victories come, it feels very good."