Alyssa Thompson scores Chelsea's third goal against Paris FC in the Women's Champions League. (0:48)

Open Extended Reactions

Michelle Agyemang is one of three WSL players to be nominated for the 2025 Golden Girl award.

Named young player of the tournament during England's successful Euro 2025 campaign, Agyemang could add to her personal trophy haul by being recognised as one of the game's best young talents.

The Golden Girl award, organised by Italian newspaper Tuttosport, is given to the best player under the age of 21 in a given year. 10 nominees have had their name put forward.

During the Lionesses trophy-winning summer, Agyemang scored a pair of crucial goals when coming off the bench to equalise in knockout matches against Sweden and Italy.

Michelle Agyemang is among the Golden Girl nominees Photo by Steve Bardens - WSL/WSL Football via Getty Images

Manchester City's Iman Beney and Wieke Kaptein of Chelsea are the other WSL players to have been nominated.

U.S. international Lily Yohannes -- who added her name to the scoresheet with a 40-yard stunner in Lyonnes' Champions League win over St. Pölten on Wednesday night -- has also been nominated.

The winner will be announced in December after a poll conducted among 50 journalists within Europe.

-Chelsea's Champions League response vs. Paris FC comes at right time

-Women's Champions League: Which team should you follow?

-Golden Boy award: Estêvão, Jobe Bellingham among nominees

2025 Golden Girl nominees

Michelle Agyemang - Brighton, on loan from Arsenal

Iman Beney - Manchester City

Giulia Galli - Roma

Eva Schatzer - Juventus

Signe Gaupset - Brann

Smilla Holmberg - Hammarby

Felicia Schroder - Hacken

Wieke Kaptein - Chelsea

Nina Mtaejic - Zenit St Petersburg

Lily Yohannes - Lyonnes