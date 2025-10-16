Michelle Agyemang is one of three WSL players to be nominated for the 2025 Golden Girl award.
Named young player of the tournament during England's successful Euro 2025 campaign, Agyemang could add to her personal trophy haul by being recognised as one of the game's best young talents.
The Golden Girl award, organised by Italian newspaper Tuttosport, is given to the best player under the age of 21 in a given year. 10 nominees have had their name put forward.
During the Lionesses trophy-winning summer, Agyemang scored a pair of crucial goals when coming off the bench to equalise in knockout matches against Sweden and Italy.
Manchester City's Iman Beney and Wieke Kaptein of Chelsea are the other WSL players to have been nominated.
U.S. international Lily Yohannes -- who added her name to the scoresheet with a 40-yard stunner in Lyonnes' Champions League win over St. Pölten on Wednesday night -- has also been nominated.
The winner will be announced in December after a poll conducted among 50 journalists within Europe.
2025 Golden Girl nominees
Michelle Agyemang - Brighton, on loan from Arsenal
Iman Beney - Manchester City
Giulia Galli - Roma
Eva Schatzer - Juventus
Signe Gaupset - Brann
Smilla Holmberg - Hammarby
Felicia Schroder - Hacken
Wieke Kaptein - Chelsea
Nina Mtaejic - Zenit St Petersburg
Lily Yohannes - Lyonnes