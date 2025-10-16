Atlético Madrid vs Osasuna: How to watch live on Disney+

Open Extended Reactions

Atlético Madrid welcome Osasuna to the Metropolitano on Saturday that will see Diego Simeone's side try again to gain some consistency in LaLiga season this season.

Before then international break, Atlético delivered a superb derby win against Real Madrid, but followed it with an away draw with Celta Vigo.

Atlético sit fifth in LaLiga, with 13 points from their eight games so far. They picked up three wins out of five in that period between the last two international breaks, but Simeone has to find a solution to their consistency issues, which has seen them denied a number of points already this season.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

How to watch:

The match is available on Disney+ in the U.K. It will also be available on ESPN in the United States, BeIN Sports in Australia, and FanCode in India. If following online, you can stay informed with ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 18, 8:00 p.m. BST (3:00 p.m. ET; 12:30 a.m. IST Sunday and 6:00 a.m. AEST Sunday).

Venue: Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid.

Team news:

Atlético Madrid

Clement Lenglet, D: suspended, OUT

Johnny Cardoso, M: ankle, DOUBT

Villarreal

Aimar Oroz, M: foot, OUT, est. return late October

Lucas Torro, M: muscle, OUT, est. return late October

Expected Lineups:

Atlético Madrid (4-4-2)

GK: Jan Oblak

RB: Marcos Llorente | CB: Robin le Normand | CB: David Hancko | LB: Javi Galan

RW: Giuliano Simeone | CM: Pablo Barrios | CM: Koke | LW: Nicolas Gonzalez

LW: Antoine Griezmann | CF: Julian Alvarez

Villarreal (3-5-2)

GK: Sergio Herrera

CB: Flavien-Enzo Bayomo | CB: Alejandro Catena | CB: Juan Cruz

RWB: Valentin Rosier | CM: Jon Moncayola | CM: Igor Munoz | CM: Moi Gomez | LWB: Abel Bretones

CF: Ante Budimir | CF: Victor Munoz

Stats:

Atlético have won 11 of the last 13 games they've played against Osasuna, but lost this corresponding fixture last season.

Atlético have scored 15 goals in La Liga this season, while Osasuna have only scored seven.

