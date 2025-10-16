Open Extended Reactions

Last Saturday, Indonesia's FIFA World Cup dream came to an end as a 1-0 loss to Iraq sealed their elimination from the fourth round of the Asian qualifiers.

Just five days later, PSSI -- the country's football governing body -- abruptly announced a mutual termination of contract with coach Patrick Kluivert.

The move comes just ten months after he took charge in January, when he put pen to paper to a two-year deal, as the successor to Shin Tae-Yong -- whose departure was also equally unforeseen.

A statement on PSSI's official website released just before noon on Thursday explained: "The termination of this collaboration [between PSSI and the national team's coaching staff] was based on mutual consent, taking into account internal dynamics and the strategic direction of the national team's future development.

"With the end of this collaboration, the coaching team will no longer manage the Indonesian national team at senior, U23, or U20 levels.

"PSSI expresses its appreciation for the contributions of all members of the coaching team during their tenure. This step was taken as part of a comprehensive evaluation of the national football coaching and development program."

It did not take long for social media to be awash with mixed reaction, with some supporters thanking Kluivert for his endeavours while others questioned what he actually achieved in his time in charge, and his appointment in the first place.

With more fallout to come in the days and weeks ahead, we look back at Kluivert's brief but eventful reign.

Jan. 8

Just two days after Indonesia had made a shock decision to sack Shin, considering he had lifted them from the doldrums to becoming one of just 18 teams to reach the third round of the Asian qualifiers, PSSI announced the appointment of Kluivert on a contract until the end of 2027, with an option for an extension.

Just prior to naming Kluivert as Indonesia's new coach and in the wake of Shin's departure, PSSI chairman Erick Thohir identified: "a [need for] leadership that implements strategies as agreed with the players, communicates better, and implements better programs for our national team."

For many, a main factor behind the appointment of Kluivert -- a Netherlands legend in his playing days -- was the ever-growing pool of naturalised heritage players in the Indonesia camp, with a sizeable portion being Dutch-born.

Jan. 12

Patrick Kluivert was unveiled as Indonesia's new coach in Jakarta on January 12 -- just six days after PSSI's shock sacking of his predecessor Shin Tae-Yong. Agung Kuncahya B./Xinhua via Getty Images

Kluivert is unveiled as Indonesia's new coach at a news conference in Jakarta.

Right from the start, the former Barcelona striker did not shy away from the target of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, even setting the goal of claiming four points from his first two matches at the helm -- a daunting away trip to Australia followed by a home game against Bahrain.

March 20

Indonesia's Kluivert era gets off to an unceremonious start as they are handed a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of powerhouses Australia in Sydney.

Timnas were never going to overcome a slow start, where they found themselves three goals down inside the opening 34 minutes -- although one bright spark emerged in the form of debutant Ole Romeny, who netted their consolation and would go on to score three goals in his first three international outings.

March 25

Patrick Kluivert's first win at the helm of Indonesia was a 1-0 victory over Bahrain on March 25 -- days after his debut ended with a humbling 5-1 loss at the hands of Australia. AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana

Kluivert records his first win as Indonesia coach as his charges eke out a 1-0 victory over Bahrain, exacting revenge over the same opposition who forced a 2-2 draw in controversial circumstances in their earlier meeting back in October 2024.

Their sole goal was once again scored by Romeny.

June 5

Having gotten their campaign back on track in March, Indonesia then ensured their World Cup dream remained well and truly alive with another 1-0 win -- this time over China.

While other results meant they could no longer qualify automatically as the top two in Group C, they was also no way they could fall to fifth or sixth -- with their fate in the next round of Asian qualifiers sealed with a game to spare.

Patrick Kluivert received his fair share of adulation from the Indonesia faithful when a 1-0 win over China on June 5 secured the team's passage to the fourth round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

June 10

Indonesia's final third-round qualifier -- a trip Osaka -- was, on paper, effectively a dead rubber given their fate had already been decided, while hosts Japan had long booked their ticket to the World Cup.

Yet, like he did when Indonesia came up against Australia, Kluivert was given a stern reminder as to the disparity in quality that still existed between his charges and Asia's elite.

Despite not even being at their strongest, Japan completely blew Timnas out of the water in an emphatic 6-0 rout -- leaving Kluivert admitting: "Now, [we] see the real level of a top team, a top country, and [see that we] need to improve."

Sept. 5

The first part of Indonesia's preparations for the fourth round of Asian qualifiers saw them claim a dominant 6-0 win over Chinese Taipei.

Kluivert would have been heartened by their spread of scorers after their previous three goals came entirely from the boot of Romeny, with Jordi Amat, Marc Klok, Eliano Reijnders, Ramadhan Sananta and Sandy Walsh all on target in addition to a Chinese Taipei own-goal.

Sept. 8

Against sterner opposition albeit one who did not do as well as they did in reaching the third round of Asian qualifiers, Indonesia played out a 0-0 draw with Lebanon in their second warm-up friendly.

Oct. 8

Patrick Kluivert was all smiles with opposite number Hervé Renard prior to last week's meeting with Saudi Arabia -- but Indonesia's 3-2 loss would prove to be his penultimate game in charge. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

The first step in potentially the final leg of Indonesia's World Cup journey began in heartbreaking fashion as Indonesia opened the fourth round with a 3-2 loss to Group B hosts Saudi Arabia.

Up against stronger opponents and a hostile atmosphere, Timnas showed plenty of spirit and even took the lead through a Kevin Diks penalty although the Green Falcons would eventually overturn the deficit to claim a 3-1 lead.

In a dramatic tie that saw three penalties awarded upon VAR review, Indonesia claimed a lifeline when Diks converted another from the spot in the 88th minute -- which was soon followed by a red card to Mohamed Kanno, who picked up two bookings in a matter of seconds shortly after coming on as a substitute.

Despite having nine minutes of added time to play with a numerical advantage, Indonesia were just unable to force an equaliser -- leading to scenes of despair at the final whistle with the odds now firmly against them.

Oct. 11

The equation was now simple enough for Kluivert and Indonesia.

A win or a draw would keep them alive with varying degrees of probability in advancing. Lose, and they would be out -- regardless of the result of the Group B finale between Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

Once more, while they showed no shortage of resolve, heartbreak was to follow as Zidane Iqbal's 76th-minute strike would hand Iraq a crucial 1-0 triumph.

Like much of the campaign, controversy again followed Indonesia as they were infuriated by several decisions made by referee Ma Ning.

The biggest arrived in the 99th minute when a long ball headed on into the area saw Diks attempt to win a 50-50 challenge with Zaid Tahseen before going down in the area clutching his face. Ma blew for a high-boot foul by Diks but would then issue Tahseen his marching orders -- via a second yellow -- for the stray arm that had caugh the face of the Indonesia defender.

However, there was to be no penalty reprieve for the Indonesia as the incidents had been adjudged to have been separate phases of play.

Indonesia's frustrations would boil over at the final whistle. First, Shayne Pattynama was sent off for a confrontation with Iraq coach Graham Arnold. As Ma was brandishing the card, he was shoved in the back by Indonesia team manager Sumardji -- who was also handed a post-match dismissal.

As the Indonesian protests continued, Thom Haye's persistence -- or whatever he might have mentioned in his futile appeals -- would also seen him shown red.

The chaotic scenes were understandable given Indonesia's heartbreak although they did mar what must ultimately be viewed as a creditable qualifying attempt for a team who were a lowly 173rd in the FIFA world rankings as recently as December 2019.

Oct. 16

PSSI announce a mutual parting of ways with Kluivert and his backroom staff.

In an Instagram post of his own, Kluivert wrote: "Even though I'm deeply disappointed and sorry for the fact that we didn't make it to the World Cup, I'll always be proud of what we built together.

"I want to thank the fans, the players, my staff, and Mr. Erick Thohir for this unforgettable journey."

In just eight games over ten months, Kluivert's record with Indonesia stands at three wins, a draw and four losses.