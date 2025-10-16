Open Extended Reactions

AC Milan and United States star Christian Pulisic is headed back to Italy after international duty with a hamstring injury, and although the U.S. winger still has to be fully evaluated by his club, reports say he could be sidelined for nearly a month.

That would mean Pulisic would not only miss Sunday's match against Fiorentina but also Serie A matches against Pisa, Atalanta, Roma and Parma as the friendly matches played by the U.S. could cost Milan dearly.

Despite the reports, a source told ESPN that Pulisic's return flight to Milan had been delayed and that he was still in the United States, adding that no scans had been done yet to determine the extent of his injury.

Pulisic has been Milan's best player by far this season, with six goals and two assists in seven matches before a rare missed penalty in a goalless draw against Juventus before the international break.

Pulisic, 27, was slowed by a right ankle injury last week and only entered Friday's 1-1 draw against Ecuador in the 73rd minute. Despite that -- and the matches only being friendlies -- he started Tuesday's 2-1 win over Australia but was forced off after 26 minutes with an apparent hamstring injury.

After the match, U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino suggested the change in climate and altitude between the team's first game in Austin and the game against Australia in Denver as a possible contributing factor to Pulisic's injury.

"I think it's a thing that is a massive risk. I don't want to say that Christian or if it's something because, but I think it was really tough for the player," Pochettino said. "We know to prepare the game and then to play. We got really sad about this [Pulisic] situation because I think it is difficult.

"I think the [temperature] difference [between Austin and Colorado] and that can affect your body and everything. That is difficult. But yes, that is a thing that we need to fix for the future when we come from Europe because [the altitude] can affect [things]."

The Rossoneri will hope to have him back at least for the derby match against Inter Milan on Nov. 23 -- after the next international break.

Milan is third in Serie A, two points below AS Roma and defending champion Napoli.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story. ESPN writer Jeff Carlisle was also a contributor.