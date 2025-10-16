Open Extended Reactions

Jordan Pickford has been a mainstay in the Everton goal since 2017. PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford intends to "build a legacy" after signing a new four-year contract at the club.

The England No. 1 will take his stay with the Toffees to 12 years after extending his existing deal to 2029.

"I'm delighted to get it done -- it's an extra two years, so four years in total," he told Everton TV.

"It just shows the commitment I've made to Everton and also the faith the club has put into me as well.

"I'm over the moon and it gives me the opportunity to build a legacy for myself here, move forward and build this club to where we want to be.

"[Neville] Southall is the great at Everton and I don't want to be too far behind him, if not in front of him, when my time comes to an end.

"I think everyone's seen the changes and how I've developed over time, but I'm still that lad who loves to keep the ball out of the net.

"It's been Everton who have helped me develop and a lot of hard work's been put in as well.

- Man City vs Everton: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

- Premier League 2025-26 kits: Ranking every jersey released

- Everton's Dewsbury-Hall: Ban for 5 yellows is 'mind boggling'

"It's always felt like a natural fit for me, with the fans and the passion -- it's second to none and something I thrive off."

The 31-year-old goalkeeper, who has won all his 80 England caps while at Everton, has made 326 appearances for the Toffees.

Pickford has followed defenders James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite, all key players under manager David Moyes, in signing a new contract in the last few months.