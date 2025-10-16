Barcelona bag three points away in UWCL vs. Roma (2:07)

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona midfielder Patri Guijarro will be out for 12 weeks with a broken bone in her foot, the club confirmed on Thursday.

Guijarro, 27, sustained the injury in Wednesday's 4-0 Champions League win away at Roma, when she was replaced in the 73rd minute.

As a result, she will not feature again until 2026 and will miss several key games for club and country.

Barça, who have won all nine of their games in all competitions this season, have a gruelling couple of months ahead of them, including the Clásico against Real Madrid in Liga F on Nov. 16 and a trip to Chelsea in the Champions League on Nov. 20.

Patri Guijarro will be sidelined for 12 weeks. Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Meanwhile, for Spain, Guijarro will also miss next week's two-legged UEFA Nations League semifinal against Sweden.

It is the second injury setback Barça have suffered this week after striker Ewa Pajor was ruled out for up to six weeks with a knee injury.

Pajor's absence leaves Barça's short squad without a No.9, with attacking midfielder Kika Nazareth deployed there against Roma.

Barça do have more options to cover Guijarro, with youngsters Clara Serrajordi and Sydney Schertenleib both likely to get more minutes, while defender Laia Aleixandri can also step forward.

- Champions League: Can Arsenal go back-to-back?

- Women's Champions League on Disney+: Schedule, format, more

- Golden Girl: Agyemang, Yohannes among nominees

Guijarro, who finished sixth in the Ballon d'Or last month, has featured eight times this season, scoring twice and setting up three goals.

She has played a vital part in Barça's development in recent years, helping the club win six Liga F titles and three Champions Leagues.