Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer fans won't be allowed to attend a Europa League game at Aston Villa next month because of security concerns, the English club said Thursday.

Villa said in a statement that their local police force advised "they have public safety concerns outside the stadium bowl and the ability to deal with any potential protests on the night."

"The club are in continuous dialogue with Maccabi Tel Aviv and the local authorities throughout this ongoing process," Villa said, "with the safety of supporters attending the match and the safety of local residents at the forefront of any decision."

- FIFA Council takes no action against Israel, urges peace

West Midlands Police said it has a strong track record of successfully policing football matches and other high-risk public events.

A spokesman for the force said: "We are committed to delivering fair and impartial policing, while balancing the public's right to protest with our duty to ensure public safety.

"Following a thorough assessment, we have classified the upcoming Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv fixture as high risk.

Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters during last season's Europa League match against Ajax. ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

"While the safety certificate is issued by Birmingham City Council, West Midlands Police supports the decision to prohibit away supporters from attending.

"This decision is based on current intelligence and previous incidents, including violent clashes and hate crime offences that occurred during the 2024 UEFA Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam."

The force said that, based on officers' professional judgment, it believed the measure will help mitigate risks to public safety.

"We remain steadfast in our support of all affected communities, and reaffirm our zero-tolerance stance on hate crime in all its forms," the police spokesman added.

Maccabi Tel Aviv visit Villa Park on Nov. 6. It will be the team's first away game in the Europa League since pro-Palestinian protests took place at the stadium in Thessaloniki, Greece when the club played PAOK on Sept. 24.

About 120 fans of the Israeli club traveled to Greece for that game and were held behind a police cordon before entering the venue.

The London-based Jewish Leadership Council called Thursday's decision unfair.

"It is perverse that away fans should be banned from a football match because West Midlands Police can't guarantee their safety. Aston Villa should face the consequences of this decision and the match should be played behind closed doors," the organisation said in a statement.

Maccabi Tel Aviv fans clashed violently with city residents in Amsterdam last season when the team visited for a Europa League game against Ajax.

European soccer body UEFA had been weighing a vote to suspend Israeli teams from its competitions before that was overtaken this month by the ceasefire in Gaza.

Information from The Associated Press and PA was used in this report.