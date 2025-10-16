How to watch Der Klassiker: Bayern Munich-Borussia Dortmund

Open Extended Reactions

One of the most heated rivalries in German soccer returns to the pitch on Saturday when Bayern Munich hosts Borussia Dortmund. The latest installment of der Klassiker features Serhou Guirassy leading Dortmund (4-2-0) into the Allianz Arena to face Harry Kane and Bayern (6-0-0). Dortmund will look to slow down Kane, who already has a league-leading 11 goals this season, including a hat trick against both RB Leipzig and TSG Hoffenheim. Bayern and Dortmund played to a 2-2 draw in their last meeting in April.

Here are key facts about the match:

