Paris-born Naomie Feller scored to help Real Madrid beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 and pick up their second win in the Champions League, while handing the hosts a fourth-straight loss in the competition.

Feller darted onto a cross from Yasmim to score on Madrid's first shot on target in the 29th, before Alba Redondo doubled Madrid's lead by tucking away a rebound just before halftime. Redondo now has three goals in two Champions League games this year and 6 in 8 career matches.

Rasheedat Ajibade scored for PSG in the 58th before Madrid held off a series of PSG attacks late on to claim a first win over a French team in their UWCL history.

Madrid join fellow Spanish club Barcelona, Manchester United, Wolfsburg and Lyonnes as one of five teams to win both of their opening games of the new-look league stage.

PSG have taken 33 shots in their opening two games, but scored only one goal in the process. They are currently outside the top-12 spots that earn passage to the knockout rounds.

Back in UWCL action nine days after a 7-1 loss to Barcelona, Bayern Munich responded with a 2-1 win over Juventus after a long wait for a video review to confirm their stoppage-time winner.

To Juventus players' disbelief, the review showed Lea Schüller's shot had crossed the goal line as defender Mathilde Harviken desperately tried to clear it.

Pernille Harder's opening goal for Bayern in the 11th was canceled out by Juventus midfielder Eva Schatzer six minutes later.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this recap.