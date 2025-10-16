Beth Mead says she's "not the biggest fan" of the new league phase format in the Women's Champions League. (1:06)

Beth Mead admits she doesn't like the new UWCL format (1:06)

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal forward Beth Mead said she is "not the biggest fan" of the new format of the Women's Champions League.

This season has seen the UWCL ditch the group-stage format in favour of the Swiss Model, where all 18 teams are placed in one league table.

UWCL League Phase table GP W D L GD P 1 - Barcelona 2 2 0 0 10 6 2 - Real Madrid 2 2 0 0 5 6 3 - Wolfsburg 2 2 0 0 5 6 4 - OL Lyonnes 2 2 0 0 5 6 5 - Manchester United 2 2 0 0 4 6 6 - Chelsea 2 1 0 0 2 4 7 - OH Leuven 2 1 0 0 4 4 8 - Atletico Madrid 2 1 0 1 1 3 9 - Arsenal 2 1 0 1 5 3 10 - Juventus 2 1 0 1 1 3 11 - Bayern Munich 2 1 0 1 0 3 12 - Twente 2 0 1 1 -5 1 13 - Paris FC 2 0 1 1 -4 1 14 - Valerenga 2 0 0 2 -2 0 15 - Benfica 2 0 0 2 -3 0 16 - PSG 2 0 0 2 -5 0 17 - Roma 2 0 0 2 -8 0 18 - St. Polten 2 0 0 1 -9 0

Teams play six games -- three at home, three away -- with the top four clubs progressing to the quarterfinals. Teams 13th and lower are eliminated while those between fifth and 12th enter a playoff round to enter the quarterfinals.

"I'm not the biggest fan, I like group football and knockout football," Mead told Disney+ after Arsenal's win over Benfica on Thursday.

"I think that's a beauty of football, but ultimately this is the way it's now [and] we've got to play what's in front of us."

The England international opened the scoring for Arsenal in Lisbon with an instinctive finish near the hour-mark before Alessia Russo sealed the win in stoppage time.

The scoreline didn't do justice to Benfica's performance, with the Portuguese side's defensive resolve frustrating Arsenal.

"It was tough, we knew we were going to come here and Benfica are a very physical team," Mead said.

"They likes to get under your skin. Obviously we like to play football and we knew that we shouldn't get involved .... It is hard, but we got the three points, got the two goals and that's how it came in."

Beth Mead isn't a fan of the new UWCL format. Getty

Mead said their triumph means they come into this season with a target on their backs.

"Once you win it, everyone wants to beat you. And, ultimately we've got up our game again," she said.

"We had an up and down Champions League season last season and obviously we don't want to play out like that again.

"But we're looking forward to the challenge. We've got to step up to the challenge and we've got to be even better than we were last year."

- Kim Little: Five things to know about the UWCL icon

- Women's Champions League: How the new format plays out

Benfica's stadium, Estádio da Luz, was the venue of last year's final where Arsenal stunned Barcelona to lift the UWCL.

Arsenal boss Renee Slegers said the win a proved a "nice Champions League night" after they were beaten by OL Lyonnes in their opening fixture.

"A good atmosphere, great stadium, great pitch. It was a nice Champions League night," Slegers said, quoted on the Arsenal website.

"[In the first half] we didn't really move the ball quick enough to create big chances with the possession we had.

"But I think we did well out of possession and nullified their threat. We had to stay patient, work on the details."

Information from PA was used in this report.