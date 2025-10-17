Transfer rumors, news: Froholdt added to Man United midfield shortlist

Gab Marcotti and Don Hutchison debate if Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee has a future at the club after reported loan interest from Roma. (1:34)

FC Porto's Victor Froholdt is the latest in a long line of midfielders to be linked with Manchester United, while Barcelona are monitoring Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

- Sources: Real Madrid's Endrick wanted by multiple European clubs

- Sources: Man United may extend Casemiro but salary key

- Sources: Barça, Madrid tracking Mexican teen Mora

FC Porto's Victor Froholdt has a bright future ahead of him. Octavio Passos/Getty Images

- Manchester United are tracking FC Porto's Victor Froholdt alongside a midfield trio of Borussia Dortmund's Jobe Bellingham, Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton and Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba, according to TEAMtalk. Denmark international Froholdt, 19, is seen as a cheaper option, given that Wharton and Baleba's transfers could cost upwards of £ 80 million. Though The Sun says that Baleba is their first choice, suggesting that Bryan Mbeumo has been quietly trying to persuade the 21-year-old to move to Old Trafford while they have been away with Cameroon, with the Red Devils winger being considered a "big brother" to him.

- Barcelona are monitoring Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani, reports Florian Plettenberg, given that there is a release clause in the 23-year-old's contract for next summer. Asllani wants to move to a top European club and is keen to feature in the Champions League. He has also specifically referenced Barcelona as a "dream club" to Sport Bild in recent days.

- Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson will feature on a long list of summer transfer targets for Newcastle United, who are determined to bring him back to St. James' Park, says The Daily Mail. The 22-year-old moved to Forest in the summer of 2024 for £35 million, and has delivered such impressive performances that he has been a regular in Thomas Tuchel's recent England lineups while also being linked with Manchester City and Chelsea.

- LAFC forward Son Heung-min has a similar clause in his contract to the one David Beckham had with LA Galaxy, which could allow the 33-year-old forward to return to Europe in MLS' off-season, according to The Sun. The 2026 World Cup is likely to influence whether the South Korea international opts to utilize that clause or rest. Son has returned eight goals and three assists from just nine MLS appearances since joining LAFC from Tottenham Hotspur.

- Famalicao's Gustavo Sá has emerged as the latest option for Juventus as they aim to sign a midfielder, says Calciomercato. Manchester City are reported to be one of the clubs offering competition to sign the 20-year-old, who has a contract that runs until 2029 and whose transfer is valued at around €15m. Other midfielders who have been linked with the Bianconeri are Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali, Al Hilal's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Al Ahli's Franck Kessié.

- Bayern Munich could extend Serge Gnabry's contract but a final decision hasn't been made as the 30-year-old winger would have to accept a wage reduction. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Chelsea are willing to let winger Tyrique George leave during the January transfer window. (Football Insider)

- Internazionale plan to extend Federico Dimarco's contract despite the left-back being the topic of interest from abroad -- especially from the Premier League. (Nicolo Schira)

- RB Leipzig will demand at least €100m for 18-year-old winger Yan Diomande, and their transfer valuation is only rising. (Sky Germany)

- UAE second-tier side Palm City have shown a concrete interest in former Man City, Liverpool, Inter and Milan striker Mario Balotelli, 35, who is a free agent. (Rudy Galetti)

- Tottenham Hotspur could move for a striker in January if Richarlison leaves, with Orlando City showing interest. (Football Insider)

- Vitaliy Mykolenko could leave Everton in the summer with clubs from Spain and Italy monitoring the left back. (Football Transfers)

- FC Salzburg's Bobby Clark is on loan at Derby County and could join Celtic as the midfielder is keen to make a permanent return to the UK. (Times)

- Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Roma and AC Milan are all interested in 16-year-old Nardo winger Nidaga Sall, but FIFA regulations mean he can't be signed as a professional yet. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Udinese have opened talks to try to extend forward Keinan Davis' contract until 2029 or 2030. (Nicolo Schira)