Wayne Rooney has pushed back against Marcus Rashford's claims that the environment at Manchester United was to blame for the Barcelona forward's struggles at Old Trafford.

In a recent interview with ITV, Rashford suggested that the club's managerial churn was a contributing factor to his standard of performance dropping. Since his debut for the club, the England striker worked with eight different United bosses.

Rashford fell out of favour at United under Ruben Amorim, featuring just six times under the Portuguese manager.

Last season, he went on loan to Aston Villa before moving to Barcelona during the summer -- also on a temporary deal.

Rooney and Rashford were United teammates at the beginning of the latter's career

"I feel like I have been in an inconsistent environment for a very long time, so it is even more difficult to be consistent," Rashford said.

"But I completely agree, I think consistency is what I need to bring into my game, and I am looking to do that. I want to be at my best, not sometimes, but as often as possible."

Speaking on his own podcast, The Wayne Rooney Show, the former United captain agreed with the point on United's inconsistency but also pointed to Rashford's own role in falling out of favour.

"I think the environment hasn't been right but that is down to yourself," Rooney said.

"If you are not playing well or you get left out of the team then I think it is easier to blame the environment and whether that is right or wrong. I think that comes from how you apply yourself.

"In games we have seen with him where we know he can do more, we know he can run more -- that is nothing to do with an environment.

"I might be wrong here, I really like Marcus as a lad and as a person but I think that is an easy one to throw at people."

Rashford spent 10 years at Old Trafford, scoring 138 Premier League goals in over 400 appearances.