Senior Government figures will meet on Friday to address the safety ban that would see fans of Israeli club Maccabi Tel-Aviv shut out from next month's Europa League game at Aston Villa.

The Safety Advisory Group (SAG) has told Villa that travelling fans will not be permitted to attend the match at Villa Park on Nov. 6, a controversial verdict which Prime Minister Keir Starmer has already criticised.

There are concerns about disorder and protest related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, but Starmer issued a strong statement on X opposing the ruling.

Now culture department minister Ian Murray has suggested the matter is not closed.

Murray told Sky News: "The Prime Minister and the Government have been clear about that. In fact, pretty much every politician has been clear about that. It's just completely and utterly unacceptable, and the Prime Minister has said we will do everything we possibly can to resolve this issue.

"It's an operational issue for the police, and Government doesn't get involved in operational issues for the police. But I know the Culture Secretary of State [Lisa Nandy] will be meeting with the Home Office and other stakeholders today to try and see if there's a way through this."

Starmer had earlier written on X: "This is the wrong decision. We will not tolerate antisemitism on our streets," he wrote.

"The role of the police is to ensure all football fans can enjoy the game, without fear of violence or intimidation."

European football governing body UEFA has also its say, promoting the principle of inclusivity for away supporters.

"UEFA wants fans to be able to travel and support their team in a safe, secure and welcoming environment, and encourages both teams and the competent authorities to agree on the implementation of appropriate measures necessary to allow this to happen," a statement read.

Maccabi Tel-Aviv fans will not be allowed to attend next month's Europa League clash with Aston Villa. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

"In all cases, the competent local authorities remain responsible for decisions related to the safety and security of matches taking place on their territory, such decisions being determined on the basis of thorough risk assessments, which vary from match to match and take into consideration previous circumstances."

Announcing the news, the club said it would continue to monitor the situation.

"The club are in continuous dialogue with Maccabi Tel Aviv and the local authorities throughout this ongoing process, with the safety of supporters attending the match and the safety of local residents at the forefront of any decision," Villa said.

West Midlands Police has said it has a strong track record of successfully policing football matches and other high-risk public events.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We are committed to delivering fair and impartial policing, while balancing the public's right to protest with our duty to ensure public safety.

"Following a thorough assessment, we have classified the upcoming Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv fixture as high risk. While the safety certificate is issued by Birmingham City Council, West Midlands Police supports the decision to prohibit away supporters from attending.

"This decision is based on current intelligence and previous incidents, including violent clashes and hate crime offences that occurred during the 2024 UEFA Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel-Aviv in Amsterdam.

"We remain steadfast in our support of all affected communities, and reaffirm our zero-tolerance stance on hate crime in all its forms."