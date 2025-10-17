Open Extended Reactions

The Premier League is back!

Before it was cruelly interrupted by the October international break, the top-flight was really hotting up.

Liverpool's aura of invincibility was given a major dent by Chelsea when their new teenage star Estêvão consigned Arne Slot's men to a third straight defeat in all competitions.

Nobody will have thought the international break went by more slowly than Ange Postecoglou. Speculation over him being cast aside by a second team in the space of just six months were rife after his seven-game winless run since taking over at Nottingham Forest.

His talks with owner Evangelos Marinakis seem to have ended with an acceptance that the Australian needs more time to get his ideas across to a group of players used to the more conservative tactics of Nuno Espirito Santo.

With another international break on the horizon in November, though, Postecoglou will know he needs to pull a few wins out of the bag over the coming weeks. His task begins with Chelsea's visit to the City Ground in the early kick-off on Saturday.

This weekend is highlighted by Liverpool's clash with Manchester United at Anfield.

United's win over Sunderland quelled talk of the end of Ruben Amorim's United reign, but a chastening defeat at the home of their rivals will set tongues wagging once again.

Elsewhere, Manchester City are looking to win their third game in a row when they take on Everton, while Tottenham Hotspur face Aston Villa in an intriguing-looking matchup.

