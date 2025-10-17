Craig Burley reacts to Portugal's 5-0 World Cup qualifier win vs. Armenia, in which Cristiano Ronaldo netted a brace. (1:57)

Open Extended Reactions

Cristiano Ronaldo has again been named the highest-paid player in the world, while Barcelona's phenom Lamine Yamal is on the list of the top 10, according to Forbes.

The American business magazine released its annual report of the world's 10 highest earners.

The Forbes ranking reflects on-field earnings estimates for the 2025-26 season, including base salaries, bonuses and, club-based image rights agreements.

Ronaldo, 40, who on June signed a new two-year deal with Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, is projected to claim $280 million in total earnings over the coming year before taxes and agents' fees.

The Portugal captain, who recently declared he has no plans to retire as he is "still producing good things," will earn $230m from Al Nassr during the 2025-26 season plus $50m in off-field earnings.

Ronaldo, who has over 1 billion total followers across his various social media accounts, leads the Forbes list for the sixth time in the last decade.

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi is the only MLS representative on the list and is a distant second to Ronaldo.

The Argentina captain's projected total income for 2025 is $130 million, with a whopping $70m coming from off-field earnings. Messi, 38, has endorsement deals with Adidas, Lay's and Mastercard, among others.

Yamal, who inherited Barcelona's iconic No. 10 shirt once worn by Messi, is the first 18-year-old to enter Forbes' soccer list in its 22-year history.

Cristiano Ronaldo was recently named as football's first billionaire player by Bloomberg. Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

The Spain international put pen to paper on a 10-year contract with Barcelona in May. He completes the ranking with expected earnings of $43m.

Karim Benzema has climbed to third place, with the Al-Ittihad captain estimated to make around $100m on the pitch and around $4m off it.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland is one of two Premier League players included. The Norwegian star's estimated $80m earnings, some of which comes from his lucrative endorsement deal with Nike, place him at No. 5 while Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, who signed a two-year deal to remain at Anfield this summer, is seventh at $55m.

- Ronaldo nets 2 to set WCQ goal-scoring record

- Cristiano Ronaldo football's first billionaire player - report

- Ronaldo: Family ask me to stop, but I want 1,000 goals

LaLiga have four players in the top 10, with Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham fourth ($95m), sixth ($60m) and ninth ($44m), respectively.

Ronaldo's Al Nassr teammate Sadio Mané is No. 8, expected to get $54m.

In total, the 10 highest paid players are set to collect record earnings worth $945 million this season, down nearly 4% from last year's $983m.

Brazilian forward Neymar was No. 3 on last year's list but has fallen out of the ranking since leaving Al Hilal earlier this year to rejoin boyhood club Santos.

Forbes' top 10 high-paid players 2025:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo - $280m (On-field: $230m, off-field: $50m)

2. Lionel Messi - $130m (On-field: $60m, off-field: $70m)

3. Karim Benzema - $104m (On-field: $100m, off-field: $4m)

4. Kylian Mbappé - $95m (On-field: $70m, off-field: $25m)

5. Erling Haaland - $80m (On-field: $60m, off-field: $20m)

6. Vinícius Júnior - $60m (On-field: $40m, off-field: $20m)

7. Mohamed Salah - $55m (On-field: $35m, off-field: $20m)

8. Sadio Mané - $54m (On-field: $50m, off-field: $4m)

9. Jude Bellingham - $44m (On-field: $29m, off-field: $15m)

10. Lamine Yamal - $43m (On-field: $33m, off-field: $10m)