New Spain coach Sonia Bermúdez has recalled Jenni Hermoso and Mapi León for next week's UEFA Nations League semifinal against Sweden.

Bermúdez replaced Montse Tomé in the summer after Spain lost the Euro 2025 final to England and her first squad features some big changes.

The most notable are the returns of the team's record goal scorer Hermoso and León, two players who had been in exile for different reasons.

Jenni Hermoso has been recalled to the Spain squad Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Hermoso, 35, had featured for Spain after being subjected to an unsolicited kiss from former Royal Spanish Football Federation [RFEF] president Luis Rubiales after the 2023 World Cup final win.

However, she had lost her place under Tomé, last featuring in 2024 and being left out of the squad for Euro 2025 for "technical reasons," according to the former coach.

Her form for Mexican side Tigres, though, where she has scored 13 times in 15 league games, had earned her a recall from Bermúdez, who she previously played alongside.

León, meanwhile, has not featured since the Euro 2022 quarterfinal defeat to England.

The Barcelona defender was one of the 15 players who went on strike due to the working conditions and other issues surrounding the Spain setup that same year.

While the majority of the others returned to the fold, either for the 2023 World Cup or after, León opted against making a comeback to international football.

In total, there are seven changes to the squad which travelled to the Euros in Switzerland, some of them enforced, such as the absence of Barcelona midfielder Patri Guijarro through injury.

Guijarro's place is taken by young club teammate Clara Serrajordi, who is one of three uncapped players included alongside Eunate Astralaga and Lucía Corrales, who swapped Barça for London City Lionessess this summer.

Elsewhere, Atlético Madrid forward Fiamma Benítez returns to the squad following an impressive start to the new campaign.

Holders Spain host Sweden in the first leg of the Nations League semifinal next Friday in Malaga and then travel to Gothenburg for the return fixture the following Tuesday.

The winners will play either Germany or France in the final later this year.

Full Spain squad

Goalkeepers: Cata Coll, Adriana Nanclares, Eunate Astralaga

Defenders: Ona Batlle, Olga Carmona, Irene Paredes, Mapi León, Jana Fernández, María Méndez, Lucía Corrales

Midfielders: Alexia Putellas, Laia Aleixandri, Fiamma Benítez, Aitana Bonmatí, Vicky López, Clara Serrajordi

Forwards: Jenni Hermoso, Mariona Caldentey, Esther González, Clàudia Pina, Salma Paralluelo, Eva Navarro, Cristina Martín-Prieto