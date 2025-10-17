Stuart Robson says Liverpool's new signings have a big chance to prove themselves vs. Manchester United. (1:52)

Open Extended Reactions

MANCHESTER, England -- Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has said he appreciates the backing of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, but admits it will mean nothing if he cannot turn results around.

Ratcliffe suggested during the international break that he's willing to give the Portuguese coach "three years" despite a rocky start to his reign at Old Trafford.

Amorim said it's "good" to hear support from the club's co-owner.

But ahead of a tough trip to Liverpool on Sunday, he hinted he's unlikely to get time at the helm if United's form does not pick up.

"He [Ratcliffe] tells me all the time, sometimes with a message after games," Amorim said.

"But you know, I know and Jim knows that football is not like that. The most important thing is the next game, you cannot control, even with owners, you cannot control the next day in football.

"It's really good to hear that. Also because of the noise, but Omar [Berrada] and Jason [Wilcox] tell me that all the time.

"I know that it's going to take a while, but I don't want to think like that. It's really good to hear that. I think it helps our fans to understand that leadership is going to take a while.

"At the same moment, I don't like that, because it will give a feeling that we have time to work things out. So I don't want that feeling here in our club.

Ruben Amorim can see out his contract, according to minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Carl Recine/Getty Images

"It's good to feel the support, but we need to prove in football."

United head to Anfield looking for back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time under Amorim after the 2-0 win over Sunderland before the international break.

Liverpool have lost just one of their last 14 league meetings against United, who have not won at Anfield since 2016.

United's record against the so-called top teams is reasonable and they earned a creditable 2-2 draw at Anfield last season.

It has led Amorim to suggest that his players perform better in games that they are not expected to win.

- Ronaldo tops highest-paid list; Yamal at No. 10

- Man United want govt support for new stadium

- Rooney: Rashford played his part in Man United exit

"Maybe it's the expectations," Amorim said.

"When you have to win and the response of winning it's so much harder to play like that. That's why when you play in big clubs you need to win every match.

"Especially when people are expecting you to win. We have some difficulties sometimes to deal with that.

"When people expect Manchester United to win that game. Maybe it's easier for the players to perform and we need to change that."