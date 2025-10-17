Carlo Ancelotti is "having a great time" living in Brazil and managing the national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup. (2:16)

Brazil will take on Senegal and Tunisia in their final two games of the year, the country's football federation (CBF) announced.

Ancelotti's men will face Senegal at the Emirates Stadium in London on Nov. 15 before meeting Tunisia in Lille, France, three days later, both international friendlies.

The five-time world champions were keen to face African teams ahead of their preparation for next year's World Cup.

"As part of our plan to face different schools of football, we wanted to take on two distinct teams from the African continent," Brazil's national team coordinator Rodrigo Caetano said.

"Senegal is a traditional team, having just secured a spot in the World Cup. They play a very strong and skillful style of football. Tunisia, on the other hand, represents the Mediterranean African school, with lighter and faster teams. They are two strong teams that will demand a lot from our team."

Brazil faced Asian sides in the October international window, beating South Korea 5-0 before suffering their first ever defeat to Japan.

The CBF confirmed that the plan is for Brazil to take on European teams in the March 2026 window but have not given any further information.