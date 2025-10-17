Open Extended Reactions

Head coach Javier Mascherano confirmed Lionel Messi will be available for Inter Miami's final 2025 MLS regular season clash with Nashville SC on Saturday as the captain looks to secure the Golden Boot.

Messi comes into the match after featuring for Argentina on Tuesday night against Puerto Rico at Chase Stadium.

"Yesterday they [Messi and Rodrigo De Paul] trained with us, they did a good part of it. Today they will train with us completely," Mascherano said.

"Beyond playing on Tuesday, Messi played for us on Saturday and De Paul didn't play too many minutes against Venezuela so this wasn't an international window of too much wear.

"They played here so after the game they could rest, they didn't travel. Normally, when you have four days between games you can arrive with rest and in good conditions. We will be talking today after training."

Lionel Messi is set to return for Inter Miami on Saturday. Michael Chisholm/Getty Images

Mascherano said "almost everyone is available" for Saturday's game except David Ruiz and Allen Obando, who remain sidelined due to ongoing injuries.

The final match against Nashville could see Messi clinch the 2025 MLS Golden Boot and allow Inter Miami to ensure home-field advantage for the playoffs.

Messi leads the Golden Boot standings with 26 goals, though Los Angeles FC forward Denis Bouanga trails on 24 goals.

The Inter Miami captain has yet to win the league's Golden Boot since joining MLS in the summer of 2023, despite coming close to clinching the accolade in 2024.

Beyond goals, Messi also stands as the leader of assists for the 2025 MLS season with 18 which improves his chances at securing the league MVP.

Mascherano insists there is "no type of doubt" that Messi deserves the trophy, which would make him the first ever player to win the MLS MVP on two consecutive occasions after lifting the 2024 edition of the award.

"There is no type of doubt [that Messi is the MVP of the league]. Even with the disadvantage of playing less games than others, it's the influence he's had on this team," Mascherano said.

"Measuring Messi only on the statistics, which you can do, he's the best but he goes beyond the numbers. He reflects on the field the importance he has in this team, and what he does to make everyone who watches him enjoy it."

Inter Miami previously qualified to the league playoffs, but will know of the Round One opponent following the final day of the regular season on Saturday night.