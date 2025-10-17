England head coach Thomas Tuchel speaks after his team qualified for the 2026 World Cup following a comfortable 5-0 win vs. Latvia. (1:29)

Vincent Kompany had no issue with England's use of Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane during the October international break.

Kane sat out England's 3-0 friendly win over Wales at Wembley after he sustained an ankle injury in Bayern's victory at Eintracht Frankfurt a fortnight ago.

England boss Thomas Tuchel, who Kompany replaced at Allianz Arena, declared Kane fit for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier in Latvia and the in-form 32-year-old responded with a brace.

Ahead of Saturday's Klassiker at home to Borussia Dortmund, Kompany told a news conference: "I'm not coach of England or Germany. Those coaches get to decide.

"We all want Harry to be fit. We all have the same goals. Nobody wins if a player isn't healthy. He didn't play in the first match, so had enough time to get ready for the next game. So, all good."

Harry Kane scored twice for England against Latvia. Carl Recine/Getty Images

Kane's double for England made it 21 goals in 13 appearances for club and country this season for the ex-Tottenham Hotspur striker.

England captain Kane recently credited Kompany for being able to "unlock a different level" in his game.

Yet, Kompany insisted: "He's unlocked his next level by himself. He's always done that. Even when I was playing against him and the years in between, that's the mentality that he's created every year.

"Maybe it helped that he didn't win a title for a long time meaning he kept up that hunger.

"He's felt what his role in our team can be, also among his teammates. He then also shows his quality, not just with goals but also how he gets others involved.

"We hope he can keep that up, but there's no extra pressure on him if he happens to perform less once in a while. The others will compensate there. We've got great trust in our squad."

Bayern's perfect record of 10 wins out of 10 this campaign will be threatened when Dortmund visit.

Dortmund are second in Bundesliga behind leaders Bayern with four victories from their six league fixtures, but Kompany promised his team need no extra motivation of ending their opponent's unbeaten domestic start.

Kompany added: "That's not a thing for me. We just want to win. These top games against Dortmund are almost like their own cup competition.

"I mean in the sense that it doesn't matter if you're on a run of five wins or defeats. You just want to win this game. I don't want it to be reduced to a record or three points. We just want to beat Dortmund. It's that simple.

"We've got the motivation for this Klassiker -- first against second, both unbeaten. We're excited about this game.

"It's various different qualities that make Dortmund a good Dortmund on the whole, but we're at home and are really up for this game. Hopefully it'll be a good game for the fans and a good result for us."