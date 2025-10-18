Transfer rumors, news: Bayern aim to beat Liverpool to Guéhi

Stewart Robson explains why he sees Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund being a closer contest than it has usually been in recent years for Der Klassiker. (0:54)

Liverpool face strong competition from Bayern Munich for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi, while Internazionale defender Federico Dimarco has admirers at Manchester United. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Guardiola: Grealish could still return to Man City

- Sources: Madrid's Endrick wanted by multiple European clubs

- Sources: Man United may extend Casemiro but salary key

TRENDING RUMORS

- Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid are leading the race to sign Marc Guéhi in January, The i Paper reports. The Crystal Palace defender's contract is set to expire next summer, meaning the reigning FA Cup holders are keen to cash in before he can depart on a free transfer. While Liverpool almost signed Guéhi back in August, a host of clubs around Europe could now rival them for his signature. Palace won't let the England international leave on the cheap in January, despite the likes of Bayern being keen to land him "at the first opportunity."

- Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is a huge fan of Federico Dimarco and would like to bring him to the Premier League, according to Tuttosport. The Inter Milan full-back, whose contract expires in 2027, has been in exceptional form so far this season, with two goals and three assists from his first six Serie A matches. United could face an uphill battle to secure his signature, however, as the dynamic left-back would like to end his career at Inter, amid talk of a bumper contract extension.

- Everton will be able to sign winger Jack Grealish for under £50 million next summer, according to the Daily Mail. Despite the winger's strong start to life on Merseyside, it is believed that his transfer value will depreciate over the course of the season -- which could help Everton sign him permanently. Grealish, 30, has grabbed four assists in seven matches this season, rediscovering his best form, and presenting England manager Thomas Tuchel with a selection headache.

- Bayern Munich are set to open talks with midfielder Leon Goretzka over a new contract. The Germany international, 30, is set to become a free agent int he summer if he does not sign a new deal at the Allianz Arena. Goretzka, who is in his eighth season at Bayern since joining them from Schalke 04, has started five Bundesliga matches for the defending champions so far this season. (Christian Falk)

- Eintracht Frankfurt are "keeping a close eye" on Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika, according to Florian Plettenberg. The 24-year-old is viewed as a potential replacement for Hugo Larsson, whose future at the Bundesliga club is currently uncertain. Eintracht have a long-standing interest in Onyedika, who has been the subject of several enquiries from clubs around Europe. According to Plettenberg, a transfer next summer appears "likely".

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Liverpool view Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck as a potential long-term replacement for Virgil Van Dijk. However, the Reds face competition for his signature from the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. (The i Paper)

- Juventus are monitoring the situation of Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali. (Football Insider)

- Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is "at the very top" of Manchester United's midfielder shortlist. (TEAMtalk)

- Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are all interested in signing Juventus forward Kenan Yıldız. (Football Insider)

- Several clubs are monitoring Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup. The Denmark international has recently signed with a new agency, ahead of a potential transfer in 2026. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Sunderland will not revive their interest in Bologna defender Jhon Lucumí in January, contrary to reports in Italy. (Sky Sports News)

- Olympiacos are planning on extending centre-back Lorenzo Pirola's current deal. (Nicolo Schira)

- RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt are battling to sign Inter Milan defender Yann Aurel Bisseck, who has a €40 million price tag. (Ekrem Konur)

- Graham Potter is getting closer to becoming the new head coach of the Sweden national team. The former West Ham United boss looks set to join on an initial short-term deal, tasked with taking the team to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Fabrizio Romano)