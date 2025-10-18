Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona and Girona players stood still for the first 15 seconds of their LaLiga match on Saturday. Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona players began their home match against Girona on Saturday with a 15-second delayed start in protest at LaLiga's decision to host their regular-season match against Villarreal in Miami.

Barça's match is set to be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Dec. 20, with tickets due to go on sale next week.

On Friday, in the first LaLiga game of the weekend -- Real Oviedo vs. Espanyol -- the two teams paused for the first 15 seconds in a protest that players' union AFE said was aimed at the league's "lack of transparency, dialogue and coherence" in staging the Miami game.